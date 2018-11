Everything We Know About This Year’s CW Crossover

Melissa Benoist has shared a new photo of Ruby Rose’s Batwoman from the ‘Elseworlds’ Arrowverse Crossover. (Source: https://t.co/XNp29QRrRs) pic.twitter.com/IuMwWJpjQx — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 26, 2018

Every season, CW’s DCTV superhero shows join forces for an multi-night crossover event and this year, Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl’s annual team-up is shaping up to be epic. Here’s everything we know about the event so far:Usually, Supergirl airs on Sunday nights, Arrow on Mondays, and The Flash on Tuesdays. But during crossover week, Supergirl and The Flash will switch timeslots, with The Flash kicking things off on Sunday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET, Arrow following on Monday, December 10, at 8 p.m. ET, and Supergirl wrapping it up on Tuesday, December 11, at 8 p.m. ET. Legends of Tomorrow has opted to bow out of this year’s crossover – though the showrunner promises they will be doing something extra special in that week's episode. Though officially a DCTV show, Black Lightning is not considered to be part of the Arrowverse and will not participate.The crossover will introduce Batwoman (played by Orange Is the New Black’s Ruby Rose) to the CW universe. Also new to this universe is Lois Lane (played by Grimm’s Elizabeth Tulloch), Mr. Freeze’s wife Nora Fries (played by Stephen Amell’s wife Cassandra Jean Amell), Mar Novu/The Monitor (played by LaMonica Garrett), and villains John Deegan (play by Lost’s LaMonica Garrett) and Psycho-Pirate (played by The 100's Bob Frazer). Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Clark Kent/Superman.According to a press release, Arkham Asylum’s Dr. John Deegan’s "machinations will draw Green Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl to Gotham City." The theme of this year’s crossover is “Elseworlds,” which takes inspiration from the classic comic run in which familiar characters were featured in stories outside their series’ regular continuity – which means pretty much anything can happen without lasting consequences for the shows. With that in mind, we’re expecting alternate universe shenanigans, as evidenced by the crossover event’s poster that sees Oliver and Barry switching superhero personas with the tagline “Destiny will be rewritten.” Arrow star Echo Kellum described the plot to Extra as "Stephen [Amell] and Grant [Gustin] having kind of a Freaky Friday/Quantum Leap aspect going on."Judging from social media posts, other storylines involve Oliver and Barry dressed as gang members with the emblem “Trigger Twins” on their backs, and Superman wearing an all-black costume. We're guessing the presence of Dr. Deegan's asylum patient Psycho-Pirate, a villain who can manipulate other people's emotions and make them believe anything, will play a role in all these character transformations. Interestingly, in the comics Psycho-Pirate also retains the memories of all the timelines and continuity changes.From alien invasions to parallel timelines in which our beloved characters were reimagined as Nazis (yeah, we’re still trying to repress that one ), the crossovers have historically told dark and gritty stories. But expect this year’s event to lighten up a bit. Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz told EW, "This one doesn’t feel quite as dark as last season’s. I definitely think there’s a lot more fun to be had in the crossover this year." Amell revealed that he pitched the crossover’s opening scene, in which Oliver is eating pancakes “ in a place that no one could ever expect me to be — ever” and it’s “very funny.” Marc Guggenheim, who wrote the scripts for all three episodes, said in a recent interview , "What I love about this year's crossover is that the last two years, it was parallel Earths, Nazis, and it was alien invasions, and really huge big stuff. And for a variety of reasons, we intentionally decided to go a bit smaller. But there's more 'I can't believe they did this' for comic book fans, more wonderful stuff than we've had in the previous four years combined."On Twitter, Amell teased a “surprise return guest.” Last year’s crossover featured an appearance by Arrow alum Colin Donnell, and a recent bts photo suggests he was on set during filming (though he may have just been visiting, as a portion of the crossover was filmed in Chicago, where Donnell shoots Chicago Med). John Barrowman (who played Malcolm Meryln), has hinted that he will be returning to the Arrowverse this season , but it's unclear if it is for the crossover.Unlike years past, where the multiple show’s supporting characters were integral to the crossover’s plot, this year’s focus will be on the leads. In a recent interview , Amell said, “The crossover in general — it sounds to me like what I’ve been hoping for for a while. We would get bigger and bigger and bigger, but at a certain point, we have to pare it down a little bit and do more of a character-driven story, so we’re really focusing this year on a core five [characters]: Oliver, Barry, Supergirl, Superman, and Batwoman. That’s more exciting for me, because it’s more of a character piece." The Flash's Danielle Panabaker echoed his sentiment : "I'm excited about this crossover because it feels a little bit more like the first one we did. It's going back to a much smaller cast of characters doing the crossovers this time, going from show to show. There’s really not that many of us. It's nice. It actually feels a little nostalgic."Despite the focus being on the lead characters, supporting characters from each show will still appear. David Ramsey (who plays Arrow’s Diggle) is rumoured to have a particularly exciting moment. Emily Bett Rickards (Arrow’s Felicity) teased to TV Guide that there will be Olicity tension going into these episodes (which presumably take place just after Oliver's release from prison): “Felicity is very shocked as a character [in the crossover], and also, [she] and Oliver weren't necessarily in the best spot — they're not in the best part of their relationship in this season, so that played into where they sort of lie when all things go to sh*t." Meanwhile, Supergirl’s Mehcad Brooks (James) and Jesse Rath (Brainiac), and The Flash’s John Wesley Shipp (Henry Allen) and Carlos Valdes (Cisco) were among the supporting cast members spotted filming.Though the crossover events vary in success from year to year and show to show, the cast always seems to have a good time filming them (even if they appear exhausted from squeezing in the extra filming in the middle of their shows' regular production schedules). Judging from their enthusiastic social media posts, this year’s edition seems to be no exception.