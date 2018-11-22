The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

See The First Trailer for Disney's Remake of The Lion King

Photo credit : Disney
See The First Trailer for Disney's Remake of The Lion King
November 22, 2018 - 18:06 PM Movies
All hail, the king!

Disney just gifted movie fans with a surprise treat: our first trailer for their upcoming live-action/CGI remake of The Lion King. The stunning footage recreates some memorable moments from the original movie, including the terrifying stampede scene, and when the animals of the Pride Lands meet Simba, their future king.

It looks like director Jon Favreau, who helmed 2016's The Jungle Book, has created another visual feast. "One day, the sun will set on my time here, and will rise with you as the new king," Mufasa, once again voiced by James Earl Jones, says to his young son Simba (voiced by JD McCrary as a cub, and Donald Glover as an adult). The star-studded cast also features Beyonce as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner as Timon, and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, and Eric André as Azizi. 
 

Despite it being Thanksgiving Day in the US, Twitter was on fire with reactions as soon as the teaser trailer dropped.
 


The Lion King is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

