See The First Trailer for Disney's Remake of The Lion King

I honestly couldn’t be happier and more excited to be in this movie. #TheLionKing comes July 2019. pic.twitter.com/wa03cciFMl — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 22, 2018

This will work as a Donald Glover delivery system while we wait for Atlanta season 3. https://t.co/arNGbgHwQl — Chancellor Agard (@chancelloragard) November 22, 2018

Put this on my tombstone pic.twitter.com/b4xiaHupFq — Ira (@ira) November 22, 2018

IM NOT OK #LionKing pic.twitter.com/ClIblcp7Lc — Kayla Is Canned Like Berries Marie (@Maria_Giesela) November 22, 2018

I am crying https://t.co/cM7rF3gUzI — Philiana Ng (@insidethetube) November 22, 2018

Just a precious cub trying to fill his brilliant father’s paw print because his uncle sucks!! #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/5EN2zV3pUo — Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) November 22, 2018

new LION KING is very much banking on how much we wanna see the same shit but it looks more like the cat pictures and videos we cry about on twitter and it's probably going to work — josh lewis (@thejoshl) November 22, 2018

At @DisneyD23, they showed the entire Circle Of Life sequence and my entire row was in tears. #LionKing pic.twitter.com/ci8cFgrCuI — Josh Hatala (@jmhatala) November 22, 2018

I JUST SAW THE LION KING PROMO AND I’M....... pic.twitter.com/CF5sGZ78BP — Catherine (@ckksac) November 22, 2018

THUG DOWN. THUG ALL THE WAY DOWN. https://t.co/gkrwIg3Mle — lauren warren (@iamlaurenp) November 22, 2018

Where does reality end and CGI begin? So hard to tell here in this #LionKing trailer https://t.co/JERarAbtLG — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) November 22, 2018

Hearing James earl jones voice brought back so many great childhoood memories #Lionking — The Mad King (@Kingkeraun) November 22, 2018

That #LionKing trailer is stunning. — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) November 22, 2018

Update: Watched it five more times and I’ve decided I’ll never love any animal (or man) more than I love Mufasa. — Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) November 22, 2018

I would die 4 u

Darling if u want me 2

U, I would die 4 u pic.twitter.com/rSmoqnSxEc — Mere Smith (@EvilGalProds) November 22, 2018

All hail, the king!Disney just gifted movie fans with a surprise treat: our first trailer for their upcoming live-action/CGI remake of The Lion King. The stunning footage recreates some memorable moments from the original movie, including the terrifying stampede scene, and when the animals of the Pride Lands meet Simba, their future king.It looks like director Jon Favreau, who helmed 2016's The Jungle Book, has created another visual feast. "One day, the sun will set on my time here, and will rise with you as the new king," Mufasa, once again voiced by James Earl Jones, says to his young son Simba (voiced by JD McCrary as a cub, and Donald Glover as an adult). The star-studded cast also features Beyonce as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner as Timon, and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, and Eric André as Azizi.Despite it being Thanksgiving Day in the US, Twitter was on fire with reactions as soon as the teaser trailer dropped.The Lion King is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2019.