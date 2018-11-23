Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving
Check out how the stars celebrated turkey day:
It’s almost Turkey time, y’all! I am grateful for a day spent with loved ones eating, laughing and making memories. What are you most thankful for? #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/2AADsP1oxU— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) November 22, 2018
Thankful for her. #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/H3Sl4bEFDC— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 22, 2018
I’m so thankful for all of you, and I am sending my love to all of you who read this tweet. #HappyThanksgiving— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 22, 2018
Turkey’s in!! #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/iG4gqTyFU7— Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) November 22, 2018
Bitch don’t call my phone either, I gotta eat this shit nah don’t call me no more. positive vibes #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/Kv2LkVdzG4— 50cent (@50cent) November 22, 2018
#HappyThanksgiving to you all. May this next year bring peace, integrity and love. Barbra— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 22, 2018
Thankful today and everyday. #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/QV5ldBkJ2y— 98 Degrees (@98official) November 22, 2018
Thankful for my @Outlander_STARZ family! #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/lqe1GioYkQ— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) November 22, 2018
What an unreal experience. It started from pain and here I am on Thanksgiving sharing it all with you! I am so grateful for every single one of you, thank you for always supporting me. This is just the beginning of #HappyThanksgiving @macys pic.twitter.com/8qVoWnvbtT— Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) November 22, 2018
Ginja-ninja #gingerbread pic.twitter.com/tTMKsDONYV— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) November 21, 2017
For everyday I am grateful, I am thankful #HappyThanksgiving— John Cena (@JohnCena) November 22, 2018
#HappyThanksgiving to you and yours today. A lot to be thankful for. Most importantly the below gif pic.twitter.com/V2ZbSOsAgO— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 22, 2018
Happy Thanksgiving!! Wishing all of you a very Happy Thanksgiving, filled with happiness, love, laughter, family, FOOD! #Thankful #Blessed #Love #HappyThanksgiving #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/oi1qUQc9dK— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 22, 2018
November 22, 2018
hold your loved ones close n enjoy your families today. thankful for y’all.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 22, 2018
Thank you guys for holding us down. https://t.co/g7aELRUalD— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) November 22, 2018
What I am Most THANKFUL for! My Children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through. Fame , Fortune and Records Broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most. #blessed #grateful #family Happy ThanksGiving from Malawi! pic.twitter.com/3VIlFYRtug— Madonna (@Madonna) November 22, 2018
Merry Giving y’all— Noah centineo (@noahcent) November 22, 2018
thankful. pic.twitter.com/NTIyC2IHyi— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 22, 2018