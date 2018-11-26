Aquaman: What Are Critics Saying?

So I really enjoyed #Aquaman! James Wan has made an unapologetically bold superhero flick, mixing adventure and fantasy elements with stunning visual effects, a terrific lead in Jason Momoa (who's clearly having the time of his life), and a great heroine in Amber Heard's Mera. pic.twitter.com/V8bnw6mnCX — Carly Lane (@carlylane) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is like an 80s cartoon, with all of the fun and the problems that come with that. A good adventure movie that acknowledges exactly what it is from the start, which is a meal made almost entirely of ham. — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is everything DC fans have been hoping for and more. Rollicking action, an amazing sense of world-building, spellbinding musical numbers in which Aquaman wears clams as tap shoes, and a command performance from Jason Momoa. DC has really righted the ship. The DCEU lives! — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) November 26, 2018

Julie Andrews voices a giant kraken in #Aquaman and if that's not the best endorsement I can give for this movie then don't know what is. pic.twitter.com/33ucO34cV0 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 26, 2018

Aquaman is a big, fun, wild ride. It’s unabashedly melodramatic and over the top with the largest, most ambitious sense of scale imaginable. Parts of it are kind of bad but they are not the majority and, oddly, still fit in with the cartoony tone. 2nd best DCU movie. YEEEAAHH! pic.twitter.com/3GLlK3uQJ3 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 26, 2018

I loved #Aquaman with my life. It's the funnest, wildest, and most ridiculous superhero movie ever. Easily my favorite of the contemporary superhero flicks. — rosie silent night holy knight (@RosieMarx) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman was a blast! It’s an action packed thrilled ride filled w/ a lot of heart. It’s visually breathtaking and the the action sequence were so badass. James Wan did an incredible job! pic.twitter.com/WAh2UYr8e9 — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is a buckwild movie which is honestly both good and bad in (almost) equal measure. If nothing else, it looks great and it's completely unafraid to just go for it, which I appreciate in it. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) November 26, 2018

Saw #Aquaman before thanksgiving and had a week to think about it. It's flawed, but fun. Momoa and Patrick Wilson are absolute gems. Most of all, the movie is just flat out insane. I can't believe how big, creative, and crazy it gets. Gotta see it again! pic.twitter.com/m2oRbHVtu9 — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is pretty wild. It leans hard into its '80s fantasy/adventure movie vibe far more than superhero elements, and it works. It's another step in the right direction for the DCEU and shows how different/distinct the tones of these movies can be while still existing together. — Mike Cecchini (@wayoutstuff) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is great. James Wan made a really unique super hero origin film, often crossing into fantasy-epic territory, but grounded in family and discovery.



The world is visually incredible. Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry is a total bad-ass. @yahya and @patrickwilson73 stand out! pic.twitter.com/2IvDCEq7VU — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is over the top fun! A perfect balance of cheesy humor & action. James Wan shows his skill as a director & puts his mark on DC in a big way. Momoa is perfectly charming & brings Aquaman out of the shadows to stand alongside the greats like #WonderWoman @aquamanmovie pic.twitter.com/ySM7Tn8nkl — Ashley Menzel (@AshleyGMenzel) November 26, 2018

Aquaman is a blast from start to finish, with beautifully directed action sequences, spectacular CGI and cinematography, great performances from Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, a fantastic soundtrack and overall...FUN! @creepypuppet absolutely knocks it out of the park! #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/0yRfxBGGgE — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman was an absolute blast, from the charm of Momoa's Arthur Curry, to the spectacular visuals to the fun that it was clear that everyone was having. It was exactly what I was hoping for and I can't wait to see it again! I'll give you more details when I'm allowed! pic.twitter.com/FyeczAJJIJ — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is better than expected. Feels like a Marvel phase one movie, in a good way. It’s at its best when it’s having fun and not taking itself too seriously. Black Manta is great villain that comic book fans will love. Some truly spectacular one shots and good action. pic.twitter.com/aTnc1QWk66 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 26, 2018

Excited I can now say how much I enjoyed #Aquaman! It's a cool adventure built on some tremendous action sequences and set pieces, with a great hero arc/performance from Jason Momoa as the glue. There's fun world building, and it looks wonderful. A great step for the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/Z5iPdilMIR — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is the most ambitious DC movie to date -- a big, sprawling visual spectacle that is gorgeous, crazy, stuffed with terrific action, and a lot of fun to watch. James Wan, in my opinion, is the true star - he elevates the material, makes it entertaining and conquers it. pic.twitter.com/gDFjiAWICA — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 26, 2018

Aquaman is an epic journey with incredible visuals and storytelling. The chemistry between Arthur and Mera carry the film and @creepypuppet has done these characters proud #Aquaman — Geek Chat (@realgeekchat) November 26, 2018

Aquaman is a breathtakingly beautiful, weird, badass, FUN idea of a modern superhero fantasy (anime) and makes zero apologies. Second half's one cheer/laugh after another.



Imagine '80s Schwarzenegger starring in "Hideo Kojima's AVATAR" and you're most of the way there. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/nmZYjcUm5q — Andrew Dyce (@andrewbdyce) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is a stunning spectacle and Jason Momoa is a blast to watch from beginning to end. — John Spartan Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) November 26, 2018

Short & sweet reaction to #Aquaman is that I loved it. It’s a comic book movie through & through with great action, iconic moments & visual spectacle to spare. Momoa makes the character his own & Wan honors the traditional aspects, but elevates it to the modern era. It’s a blast. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 26, 2018

Against all odds, I really dug #Aquaman, which offers thrills chills and a whole lotta adventure for the whole family! Also the president of the United States is a demonstrably evil racist and there appears to be nothing we can do about that! See it on the biggest screen possible — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is.... fine. Don’t get your expectations too high it’s an MCU phase one film through and through, on the level of Thor 1. Mera, Black Manta, and Queen Atlanna are standouts. James Wan has delivered a fun adventure in the worlds of DC. The Trench is pic.twitter.com/GbVp9U7isT — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) November 26, 2018

AQUAMAN is bonkers! Ambitious, campy & so much fun. James Wan embraces the source material by creating a one-of-a-kind superhero origin story that stands out in a sea of other superhero films. It is a relentless visual spectacle that knows what it is & doesn’t hold back. #AQUAMAN pic.twitter.com/RyS1b3ioiE — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) November 26, 2018

Unlike Marvel, DC has had a rough go of it lately with its film slate. So they're hoping that their latest big-budget blockbuster, Aquaman, makes a big splash instead of belly-flopping at the box office.So what are the critics saying about the film, which sees Jason Momoa caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt, and Nicole Kidman playing his mother? Though full reviews are embargoed until just before the film hits theatres on Dec. 21, critics who've seen the film are expressing non-spoilery thoughts about it on Twitter -- and the initial wave of reaction suggests it's a wet 'n wild good time!