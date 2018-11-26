The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Aquaman: What Are Critics Saying?

Photo credit : Warner Bros.
November 26, 2018 - 18:06 PM Movies
Unlike Marvel, DC has had a rough go of it lately with its film slate. So they're hoping that their latest big-budget blockbuster, Aquaman, makes a big splash instead of belly-flopping at the box office. 

So what are the critics saying about the film, which sees Jason Momoa caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt, and Nicole Kidman playing his mother? Though full reviews are embargoed until just before the film hits theatres on Dec. 21, critics who've seen the film are expressing non-spoilery thoughts about it on Twitter -- and the initial wave of reaction suggests it's a wet 'n wild good time! 
 

