Ariana Grande Drops Mean Girls-Inspired Video

Sometimes, good things come to those who wait.After weeks of social media teases, Ariana Grande has finally dropped her video for "thank u, next" -- and it's sure to make every rom-com lovers' heart soar!The 25-year-old singer pays homage to Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, 13 Going on 30, and Bring It On in her new video. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the video features cameos from Mean Girls actors Jonathan Bennett and Stefanie Drummond, and Legally Blonde actress Jennifer Coolidge. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner takes on Amy Poehler's obnoxious mom role from Mean Girls. Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Gillies, Colleen Ballinger and Stefanie Drummond also make cameos."thank u, next" is the lead single from Grande's upcoming fifth studio album of the same name. Break out your burn books and watch Grande channel Regina George and Elle Woods below: