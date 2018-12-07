The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Watch the Avengers: Endgame Trailer

December 7, 2018 - 8:08 AM Movies
The first trailer for the next Avengers movie has finally dropped days after expected, and we learned three things: 1) the title is Avengers: Endgame, 2) it will hit theatres in April 2019, and 3) everyone is sad.

Picking up from the end of Infinity War, where Thanos wiped out 50% of all living creatures (including a handful of Avengers), we find Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) adrift in a spaceship, having run out of food and water and a day away from running out of air. He's recording a message for his beloved Pepper, and intones "part of the journey is the end." Elsewhere, Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) are manning the Avengers bunker and looking for a way to save the day. 

Though there aren't many major reveals in the trailer, we do see the surprising returns of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). Sadly missing: Captain America's beard.

Watch the trailer below:
 

