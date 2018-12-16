Pete Davidson Briefly Appears on SNL Following Disturbing Instagram Post
Davidson's now-deleted posts shows an image from the Notes app with the words: "I don't really want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."
The New York Police Department confirmed they sent a police officer to SNL on Saturday afternoon to check on the 25-year-old star, who has spoken publicly about being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and recently experienced a very public split from ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.
Davidson appeared very briefly during SNL's live winter finale to announce a song by musical guests Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon. He also appeared in a pre-taped short about the Oscars, but was otherwise mostly absent from the live show. He has deleted his social media accounts.
Following his alarming post, celebrities tweeted their support of him, including Nicki Minaj, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Kanye West, Sophia Bush, Jon Cryer, Taraji P. Henson and more.
Pete Davidson ... hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you ... today! Right now! And then ... let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 15, 2018
We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action.— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2018
Point being. Pete Davidson has been very open about his mental health. And b/c a relationship didn’t work out, tens of thousands of people he doesn’t know are telling him to kill himself.— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) December 15, 2018
Words have real consequences. And the people who bullied him into posting this? Shame. pic.twitter.com/lUCpahlG5u
My dad had Borderline Personality Disorder. I was was in a long relationship with a BPD sufferer. It can seem like a bottomless pit for the diagnosed and everyone close. Most never accept the diagnosis. The fact that he’s in treatment is great and hopeful.— Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) December 15, 2018
Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for.— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2018
We are thinking of you, Pete.
You are loved.
(And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go apeshit for a little while) https://t.co/erUaTcPSdw
im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.— colson (@machinegunkelly) December 15, 2018
Love your people! Tell the people you love you REALLY love them. Do it. It’s impossible to be too kind or too loving— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) December 15, 2018