Pete Davidson Briefly Appears on SNL Following Disturbing Instagram Post

December 16, 2018 - 12:12 PM TV
SNL star Pete Davidson posted a disturbing comment on Instagram on Saturday, leading to widespread social media concern and a police safety check.

Davidson's now-deleted posts shows an image from the Notes app with the words: "I don't really want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."

The New York Police Department confirmed they sent a police officer to SNL on Saturday afternoon to check on the 25-year-old star, who has spoken publicly about being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and recently experienced a very public split from ex-fiancée Ariana Grande. 

Davidson appeared very briefly during SNL's live winter finale to announce a song by musical guests Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon. He also appeared in a pre-taped short about the Oscars, but was otherwise mostly absent from the live show. He has deleted his social media accounts.

Following his alarming post, celebrities tweeted their support of him, including Nicki Minaj, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Kanye West, Sophia Bush, Jon Cryer, Taraji P. Henson and more.
 


 

