The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

TV Critics Rave Over the Timeless Movie

Photo credit : Darren Michaels/Sony/NBC
TV Critics Rave Over the Timeless Movie
December 19, 2018 - 8:08 AM TV
When Timeless was cancelled by NBC earlier this year, fans did not take the news sitting down. The show's fervent followers (who call themselves "Clockblockers") took to social media to decry its demise – and won themselves a two-hour TV movie, which is set to wrap up any loose ends left from the May finale.

The movie will pick up where the last episode left off – with the time-travelling gang meeting future versions of Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter), who tell them there's a chance to save their beloved late teammate Rufus (Malcolm Barrett).

The film sees the time-jumping Lifeboat crew traveling to 1848 California, and the Korean War on Christmas Eve in 1950. There's also some closure to the Wyatt-Lucy-Flynn love triangle. 

TV critics and writers got a chance to screen the movie earlier this week, and the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Check out what they're saying below, and tune into the Timeless movie on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on NBC and Global TV.
 


 

Tags:

More TV

Pete Davidson Briefly Appears on SNL Following Disturbing Instagram Post
Everything We Know About This Year’s CW Crossover
Timeless Announces Two-Hour Movie