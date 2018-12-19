TV Critics Rave Over the Timeless Movie
The movie will pick up where the last episode left off – with the time-travelling gang meeting future versions of Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter), who tell them there's a chance to save their beloved late teammate Rufus (Malcolm Barrett).
The film sees the time-jumping Lifeboat crew traveling to 1848 California, and the Korean War on Christmas Eve in 1950. There's also some closure to the Wyatt-Lucy-Flynn love triangle.
TV critics and writers got a chance to screen the movie earlier this week, and the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Check out what they're saying below, and tune into the Timeless movie on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on NBC and Global TV.
The #Timeless finale is consumed, and it has something for literally everyone -- PLUS the knock-down, drag-out brawl between Flynn and [Spoiler] that I never knew I needed to see, and a terrific "closing" montage.— Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) December 19, 2018
I just finished watching the #TimelessMovie and that was legit two of the most satisfying hours of television I’ve seen. ALSO PRETTY SURE I DIED AND CRIED LIKE 60% OF THE TIME AND NOW I WANNA GO WATCH IT AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/EunhTcVG39— Alyssa Barbieri (@alyssab_says) December 19, 2018
I just watched the finale. My god. #Clockblockers, you're not ready. #Timeless pic.twitter.com/Y9UAy9Ztz4— Philiana Ng (@insidethetube) December 19, 2018
That was the most beautiful piece of television I have ever seen in my life. It’s a wild ride! You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll be blown away. I will forever be grateful that we got this movie. It is perfect!#Timeless #TimelessMovie— Jenna (@JennaTVLover) December 19, 2018
I've watched a lot of great episodes of TV in my life. I watch a lot of TV. This might be one of the best I've ever seen. My heart is so full right now. Thank you @arikalisanne & @LaurenGreer1419. Thank you for this beautiful #Timeless. I'm gonna be smiling till Christmas.— Lizzie (@lizziethat) December 19, 2018
It's truly amazing just how well the @TheTimelessRoom was able to perfectly bring @TimelessSPTV to a close with this series finale. It's completely satisfying, offering a ton of resolution and closure while still being great TV! #Timeless #SaveTimelesshttps://t.co/u0jp2gB49o— Michael Cook, Jr. (@thoroughlyme) December 19, 2018
I can tell you this: you'll laugh, you'll cry, then you'll laugh again. Then there will be pterodactyl screaming. And then you'll laugh and cry again. And then you'll just smile so big through the rest of the movie. And then more pterodactyl screaming. #Timeless— Luciana Mangas (@lucianamangas) December 19, 2018
Are you ready to finish what we started? #Timeless pic.twitter.com/mk21V6wRMU— Timeless (@TimelessSPTV) December 18, 2018