Chrissy Metz Denies Calling Alison Brie a "B*tch" at Golden Globes
This Is Us may be a family friendly show, but it sounded like its star Chrissy Metz had some non-PG words for fellow actress Alison Brie at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.
During a pre-show appearance on Facebook Live, Metz was alerted that Brie had arrived on the red carpet. As the cameras cut to the GLOW star, it sounded like Metz said "she's such a b*tch."
Shortly after the incident, Vanity Fair reporter Nicole Sperling asked Brie about Metz's comment. "But why?," the GLOW nominee wondered. "I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked."
The red carpet show's co-host, AJ Gibson, defended Metz in a statement to People, saying that the This Is Us actress said "babe," not "bitch." "I jokingly asked Chrissy if she knew who Alison was, as a way to transition into the 'toss' and she played along. She then referred to Alison as a 'babe' and the fun exchange ended...It's more important than ever that we ALL support and love on one another and from my position on that stage, a few feet from Chrissy, it was clear to me that she had nothing but love for Alison."
Here’s the Chrissy Metz calling Allison Brie a “b” at #GoldenGlobes2019 pic.twitter.com/Wwl25s3DMR— Will C (@wheelsee) January 7, 2019
For her part, Metz is insisting that she didn't actually say it, tweeting "It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!"
Just asked Alison Brie about this. She had not heard about Metz’s comments and seemed very confused by the entire matter. “But why?,” she asked. “I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked.” https://t.co/B7zmEB009s— Nicole Sperling (@nicsperling) January 7, 2019
It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart. https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q— Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 7, 2019
The red carpet show's co-host, AJ Gibson, defended Metz in a statement to People, saying that the This Is Us actress said "babe," not "bitch." "I jokingly asked Chrissy if she knew who Alison was, as a way to transition into the 'toss' and she played along. She then referred to Alison as a 'babe' and the fun exchange ended...It's more important than ever that we ALL support and love on one another and from my position on that stage, a few feet from Chrissy, it was clear to me that she had nothing but love for Alison."