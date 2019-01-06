The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Chrissy Metz Denies Calling Alison Brie a "B*tch" at Golden Globes

Chrissy Metz Denies Calling Alison Brie a
January 6, 2019 - 22:10 PM Celebrity
This Is Us may be a family friendly show, but it sounded like its star Chrissy Metz had some non-PG words for fellow actress Alison Brie at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. 

During a pre-show appearance on Facebook Live, Metz was alerted that Brie had arrived on the red carpet. As the cameras cut to the GLOW star, it sounded like Metz said "she's such a b*tch." 
 

Shortly after the incident, Vanity Fair reporter Nicole Sperling asked Brie about Metz's comment. "But why?," the GLOW nominee wondered. "I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked."
 
For her part, Metz is insisting that she didn't actually say it, tweeting "It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!"
 

The red carpet show's co-host, AJ Gibson, defended Metz in a statement to People, saying that the This Is Us actress said "babe," not "bitch." "I jokingly asked Chrissy if she knew who Alison was, as a way to transition into the 'toss' and she played along. She then referred to Alison as a 'babe' and the fun exchange ended...It's more important than ever that we ALL support and love on one another and from my position on that stage, a few feet from Chrissy, it was clear to me that she had nothing but love for Alison."



 

Tags:

More Celebrity

Stars Dress Up For Halloween
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Split
Kim Kardiashian Posts Skimpy Bikini Selfie