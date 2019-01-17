Celebs Take the #10YearChallenge
Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/gruONFaDDn— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 15, 2019
Is it too late for the #10YearChallenge?— Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 15, 2019
@jillmanipulator/@johnrussophoto pic.twitter.com/SRvyNdkKJZ
Had to! Not too much has changed — especially not the sequins. Except apparently now I just wear my blazers solo #10yearchallenge... pic.twitter.com/kS7Iie2giU— Lily Collins (@lilycollins) January 15, 2019
little Vic #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/LS9BmLs0LY— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) January 16, 2019
What a difference ten years can make! Although I do still have a lot of for my tan lines, hoops and blonde days... #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/TVbpNGOBSE— Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) January 14, 2019
I couldn’t resist #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/8aPBcHkOMf— Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) January 15, 2019
I thought I would join the #10YearChallenge! pic.twitter.com/GlJaWy7Rqf— Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 15, 2019
I’m super susceptible to peer pressure... #10YearChallenge Cheers to another decade of...wearing red dresses!!#RuthlessInRed pic.twitter.com/Dsvyji3ueb— Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) January 15, 2019
Let’s do this! #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/oC9bHsvsOH— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) January 15, 2019
Exclusive Report: Blondes do have more fun. #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/uGfZg5SvLs— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 14, 2019
Haven't aged a day! #fierce #10yearchallenge— Jacob Tremblay (@JacobTremblay) January 16, 2019
(2009 vs 2019 / 2yrs vs 12yrs) pic.twitter.com/JCjFcSaP6x
They say over time everything comes back in style—So should I bring the highlights back? #thenandnow #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/9YfAF0GOxJ— Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) January 14, 2019
Hey low angle camera guy on the right, you’re not helping anyone here. #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/cfPXYkgtV7— Italia Ricci (@italiaricci) January 16, 2019
Well, here it goes y’all#10YearChallenge #BangBang pic.twitter.com/J82mG7Tfrg— Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) January 15, 2019
I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. *Picture taken at some point prior to today pic.twitter.com/f5XUye3Hot— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 16, 2019
googled myself in 2009. HOW IS JOHN GONNA LOOK EXACTLY THE SAME pic.twitter.com/9dRyeh3rS8— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 14, 2019
#10yearchallange #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ABcuYNZe8e— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 15, 2019
When time and hair product are on your side #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/7gMgA63bvD— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 14, 2019
Me after one sip of coconut water 1999/2019.... not quite the #10yearchallenge. More like the #20yearchallenge! pic.twitter.com/L0PRIge0fk— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) January 15, 2019
Apparently there is more! The Perks of Being a Wallflower. #thechallengeissurviving pic.twitter.com/Tr4xMYeMdt— Madonna (@Madonna) January 15, 2019
#10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/Flm1hmJagO— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) January 14, 2019
Gabrielle Union wins the entire 10 year challenge. We can all stop posting now pic.twitter.com/QlYYrHtCOc— Keena (@ShesAltard) January 15, 2019
[INSTAGRAM] “Not bad.” https://t.co/GKXZxqsP2I pic.twitter.com/10uELKhMBI— Stephen Amell Daily (@AmellDaily) January 15, 2019
Alright, I’ll play... #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/K1STBkUgxq— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) January 16, 2019
10 years ago I wore that dress and if I remember correctly had too much to drink with my pal @MsSarahPaulson. What can I say? I like sparkle and vodka. #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/9rW0kvkv3z— Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) January 15, 2019
#10YearChallenge: I got a better bra. pic.twitter.com/dFaFGsjaA0— Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) January 15, 2019
My #10yearchallenge plus 5 years. 2002 on the left, 2017 on the right. pic.twitter.com/2xxSPb6mNZ— Rick Gonzalez (@officialrickg) January 15, 2019