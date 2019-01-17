Celebs Take the #10YearChallenge

Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/gruONFaDDn — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 15, 2019

Had to! Not too much has changed — especially not the sequins. Except apparently now I just wear my blazers solo #10yearchallenge... pic.twitter.com/kS7Iie2giU — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) January 15, 2019

What a difference ten years can make! Although I do still have a lot of for my tan lines, hoops and blonde days... #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/TVbpNGOBSE — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) January 14, 2019

I thought I would join the #10YearChallenge! pic.twitter.com/GlJaWy7Rqf — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 15, 2019

I’m super susceptible to peer pressure... #10YearChallenge Cheers to another decade of...wearing red dresses!!#RuthlessInRed pic.twitter.com/Dsvyji3ueb — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) January 15, 2019

They say over time everything comes back in style—So should I bring the highlights back? #thenandnow #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/9YfAF0GOxJ — Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) January 14, 2019

Hey low angle camera guy on the right, you’re not helping anyone here. #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/cfPXYkgtV7 — Italia Ricci (@italiaricci) January 16, 2019

I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. *Picture taken at some point prior to today pic.twitter.com/f5XUye3Hot — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 16, 2019

googled myself in 2009. HOW IS JOHN GONNA LOOK EXACTLY THE SAME pic.twitter.com/9dRyeh3rS8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 14, 2019

When time and hair product are on your side #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/7gMgA63bvD — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 14, 2019

Me after one sip of coconut water 1999/2019.... not quite the #10yearchallenge. More like the #20yearchallenge! pic.twitter.com/L0PRIge0fk — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) January 15, 2019

Apparently there is more! The Perks of Being a Wallflower. #thechallengeissurviving pic.twitter.com/Tr4xMYeMdt — Madonna (@Madonna) January 15, 2019

Gabrielle Union wins the entire 10 year challenge. We can all stop posting now pic.twitter.com/QlYYrHtCOc — Keena (@ShesAltard) January 15, 2019

10 years ago I wore that dress and if I remember correctly had too much to drink with my pal @MsSarahPaulson. What can I say? I like sparkle and vodka. #10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/9rW0kvkv3z — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) January 15, 2019

My #10yearchallenge plus 5 years. 2002 on the left, 2017 on the right. pic.twitter.com/2xxSPb6mNZ — Rick Gonzalez (@officialrickg) January 15, 2019

The 10 Year Challenge has been taking over social media this week — and celebrities have jumped in on the action. Proving that nothing slows down the aging process quite like easy access to personal trainers, dieticians, plastic surgeons and high-end skin care, stars have filled their social feeds with proof of how much they look the same as they did in 2009 — or even better! Check out our favourite posts: