Oscar Nominations Bring Surprises, Snubs

The 2019 Academy Awards has been shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable ceremonies yet (we still don't have a host!) and today's nominations did little to change that.



The nods brought quite a few surprises. "Black Panther" made history as the first superhero film to get Best Picture nom, and Netflix broke through the traditional studio system to get 10 nominations for "Roma," making it tied with "The Favourite" for the most nods. Roma's Yalitza Aparicio was also a surprise inclusion in the Best Supporting Actress category instead of Claire Foy, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Yeoh or Emily Blunt.



In terms of snubs, "If Beale Street Could Talk" was shut out of the Best Picture and Best Director race (though Regina King was recognized in the Supporting Actress category), Timothee Chalamet did not get nominated in Best Supporting Actor for "Beautiful Boy," Bradley Cooper, Ethan Hawke, Peter Farrelly, Ryan Coogler and Barry Jenkins didn't crack the Best Director category (though Cooper got an acting nod), and "Won’t You Be My Neighbor" and "Three Identical Strangers" were not nominated for Best Documentary, losing out to the beloved "Minding the Gap" (now streaming on Hulu) and "Hale County This Morning, This Evening." John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place" only earned one nod, for sound editing. "Crazy Rich Asians" was also shut out, despite many predicting that Michelle Yeoh would get a Supporting Actress nod.



The Oscars will air live February 24 on ABC. See the full list of nominees below:



BEST PICTURE

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

"Vice"



ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"



ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"



ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Marina de Tavira, "Roma"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

​

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Adam Driver, "BlackKKlansman"

Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

​

DIRECTOR

Spike Lee

Pawel Pawlikowski

Yorgos Lanthimos

Alfonso Cuarón

Adam McKay



FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Capernaum"

"Cold War"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma"

"Shoplifters"



DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

"Black Sheep"

"End Game"

"Lifeboat"

"A Night at the Garden"

"Period. End of Sentence."



DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

"Free Solo"

"Hale County This Morning, This Evening"

"Minding the Gap"

"Of Fathers and Sons"

"RBG"



ORIGINAL SONG

"All The Stars" - "Black Panther"

"I'll Fight" - "RBG"

"Shallow" - "A Star Is Born

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - "Mary Poppins Returns"

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" - "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"



ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"



ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star Is Born"



ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"First Reformed"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"The Favourite"

"Vice"



PRODUCTION DESIGN

"Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"First Man"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Roma"



CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Cold War"

"The Favourite"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"



COSTUME DESIGN

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

"Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Mary Queen of Scots"



SOUND EDITING

"A Quiet Place"

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"Roma"



SOUND MIXING

"Black Panther"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"



ANIMATED SHORT FILM

"Animal Behaviour"

"Bao"

"Late Afternoon"

"One Small Step"

"Weekends"



LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

"Detainment"

"Fauve"

"Marguerite"

"Mother"

"Skin"



ORIGINAL SCORE

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mary Poppins Returns"



VISUAL EFFECTS

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Christopher Robin"

"First Man"

"Ready Player One"

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"



FILM EDITING

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"Green Book"

"The Favourite"

"Vice"



MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"Border"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

"Vice"