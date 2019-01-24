The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Tessa Thompson, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek and More Cover Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue

Photo credit : Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki/Vanity Fair
Tessa Thompson, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek and More Cover Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue
January 24, 2019 - 12:12 PM Celebrity
Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue has arrived -- and with it a new crop of stars has been coronated as Tinseltown royalty. 

Now in its 25th year, this year's issue celebrates a wide range of diverse and up-and-coming actors. The cover features 11 of the buzziest stars of the moment: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Saoirse Ronan (Mary Queen of Scots), Nicholas Hoult (The Favourite), Tessa Thompson (Sorry To Bother You), John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Henry Goulding (Crazy Rich Asians), Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Elizabeth Debicki (Widows), and Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy). 

The cover and accompanying portfolio was shot by three-time Academy Award-winning cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki. It marks the first time in its 25-year history the majority of its featured stars are people of colour. 

"It is an era of enormous change in the film industry. Each performer here has a unique Hollywood story that says much about where the business has been—and where it is going," the publication stated.

In the issue, Black Panther's Boseman added "The actors who are within the pages of this issue give new breath to what Hollywood is and what Hollywood is going to be. And that’s in terms of diversity, ethnicity, gender, and the type of work that we’re doing."

To see more, visit VanityFair.com. The issue hits newsstands on Tuesday, Jan. 29. 


 

