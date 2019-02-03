The Hottest Movie and TV Promos That Debuted During the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl gave us a showdown between the Rams and the Packers (not to mention a shirtless Adam Levine), but what really got us amped during the game were all the sneak peeks of the year's most anticipated movies and TV shows. Check out the buzziest promos that aired during Super Bowl LII.







Avengers: Endgame

The future looks bleak for our remaining heroes following the events of Infinity War. We hear Chris Evans' Captain America say "some people move on, but not us" as we flash to Bruce, Hawkeye, Scott, Rocket, Natalie, Thor and Steve preparing for battle.





Captain Marvel

"Higher. Further. Faster." In our latest glimpse of Captain Marvel, Brie Larson attempts to save Earth from intergalactic conflict with the help of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), fellow Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), and Starforce commander Mar-Vell (Jude Law).





Us

In the latest promo for Us, the upcoming horror film from Get Out creator Jordan Peele, Lupita Nyong'o and Elisabeth Moss take their families to a beach vacation, only to be terrorized by evil doppelgängers. The film also stars Winston Duke, Tim Heidecker, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.





Alita: Battle Angel

In the new trailer for Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel, we get a closer look at a young cyborg who awakens in a futuristic world with no memory of her past. She discovers and hones her extraordinary fighting abilities with the help of a doctor (Christoph Waltz) and a new street-smart friend (Keean Johnson).





Toy Story 4

We also got our first look at the next Toy Story movie, which brings back Bo Peep and introduces new toy characters who don't seem to be fans of the famous Buzz Lightyear. The film will follow a road trip adventure that shows Woody how big the world can be for a toy.





Game of Thrones

HBO pulled the biggest fake-out of the night with commercial that appeared to be for Bud Light -- and then abruptly evolved into a Game of Thrones ad featuring Drogon and The Mountain while the "Rains of Castamere" played. The show's final season begins April 14.





Twilight Zone

It was a big night for Jordan Peele. Not only did we get a new trailer for Us (see above), but we also got a new look at his CBS reimagining of the classic TV series The Twilight Zone.





The Handmaid's Tale

"Wake up, America. Morning's over." So intones Elisabeth Moss in the new trailer for the third season of The Handmaid's Tale, in which June and the other handmaids appear ready to rise up against the establishment.

