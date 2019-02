While there were some notable no-shows at this year's Grammys (including Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino), the ceremony still boasted impressive star wattage. Performers included Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. The red carpet was also on fire, dominated by voluminous gowns and vintage finds. Check out our fave looks of the night!