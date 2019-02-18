Has Your Favourite TV Show Been Renewed?

It's that time of year again, when networks start announcing which shows will be granted another season, and which ones won't be returning. While there are still plenty of shows that haven't been officially renewed or cancelled yet, below are the series whose fates have already been decided. Will your fave show return? (Keep checking back for updates as more annoucements are made.)



The CW



Renewed:

Arrow

Black Lightning

Burden of Truth

Charmed

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Dynasty

The Flash

Legacies

The Outpost

Penn & Teller

Riverdale

Supergirl

Supernatural

Whose Line Is It Anyway?



Cancelled:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

iZombie

Jane the Virgin





FOX



Renewed:

Family Guy

The Masked Singer

The Simpsons

So You Think You Can Dance

Lucifer (moving to Netflix)



Cancelled:

Gotham





NBC



Renewed:

Ellen's Game of Games

The Good Place

New Amsterdam

Will & Grace



Cancelled:

Marlon

Midnight, Texas

Reverie

Timeless

Trial & Error





ABC



Renewed:

A Million Little Things

America’s Funniest Home Videos

The Good Doctor

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Modern Family (renewed for a final season)

Shark Tank

Designated Survivor (moving to Netflix)



Cancelled:

Take Two





CBS



Renewed:

Criminal Minds (renewed for a final season)

FBI

God Friended Me

Magnum P.I.

Mom

The Neighborhood



Cancelled:

The Big Bang Theory

Code Black

Elementary

Salvation





AMAZON PRIME



Renewed:

Absentia

Bosch

Catastrophe

The Expanse

Fleabag

Goliath

Homecoming

The Man in the High Castle (renewed for a final season)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sneaky Pete

The Tick

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Transparent (renewed for a final season)



Cancelled:

The Dangerous Book for Boys





NETFLIX



Renewed:

3%

13 Reasons Why

Alexa & Katie

Altered Carbon

Anne With an E

Atypical

Big Mouth

Black Mirror

BoJack Horseman

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Crown

Dark

Dear White People

Disenchantment

Easy (renewed for a final season)

Elite

The End of The F***ing World

F Is for Family

Fuller House (renewed for a final season)

GLOW

Grace and Frankie

Insatiable

The Kominsky Method

Lost in Space

Mindhunter

Narcos: Mexico

The OA

On My Block

Orange Is the New Black (renewed for a final season)

Ozark

The Ranch

Sex Education

She's Gotta Have It

YOU



Cancelled:

All About the Washingtons

American Vandal

Daredevil

Iron Fist

Jessica Jones (final season yet to air)

Seven Seconds

The Punisher

The Good Cop

Travelers











