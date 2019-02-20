Early Captain Marvel Reviews Are In — And They're Glowing
Critics are praising Brie Larson's performance as Carol Danvers, the '90s nostalgia, the surprise cameos from Marvel heroes, the post-credits scene, and Ben Mendelsohn's turn as the villainous Talos. While full reviews are embargoed until closer to the film's March 8th release, early critical reaction suggests those fake user reviews that are littering the internet are way off the mark. Check out what critics are saying:
#CaptainMarvel is pure joy. I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero.— Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 20, 2019
#CaptainMarvel: Well, Thanos is fucked.— Angie J. Han (@ajhan) February 20, 2019
#CaptainMarvel is a welcome addition to the #MCU. The movie is really well done with some great moments. #benmendelsohn steals almost every scene he's in. @brielarson literally shines in the role. So ready for #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/GET0socRjl— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 20, 2019
Really loved #CaptainMarvel. It’s a little wobbly at times but only because it’s so ambitious. It’s beautifully constructed, hilarious and offers tons of surprises. @brielarson obviously rules but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP. pic.twitter.com/yQLQGl2Yt0— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 20, 2019
Captain Marvel is an effective Avengers prequel in some ways akin to the 1st Captain America movie. It’s pro-woman without being overdone with pre and post credit scenes that made me tear up and gave me goosebumps respectively pic.twitter.com/or2Oj7CdRV— sonaiya kelley (@sonaiyak) February 20, 2019
Captain Marvel is a blast! Has some cool surprises that I definitely didn't see coming, and the mystery/origin it weaves is engaging and fun. Brie Larson is awesome, and makes a fantastic first step into the MCU #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/oqrRtgDQrp— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) February 20, 2019
The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding #CaptainMarvel to the mix. Really fell for @brielarson’s sass, strength & energy in the role. Same with @LashanaLynch too! Ben Mendelsohn is A+ casting as Talos. And yes, Goose is a scene stealer. 2nd viewing can’t come soon enough.— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) February 20, 2019
#CaptainMarvel has a great ‘90s sci-fi vibe w/ a tone unlike any other Marvel movie, really. It’s retro & trippy, mysterious & dorky. It’s funny in surprising places & badass in all the right places. It remains entertaining because it’s always changing. It’s got the right stuff pic.twitter.com/o7AvqYY63x— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 20, 2019
#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9s90KHA— Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 20, 2019
Some initial #CaptainMarvel reactions:— Kayti Burt (@kaytiburt) February 20, 2019
1. Cat people will love this movie.
2. Several truly magnificent music moments for this 90s kid.
3. Carol's hero moment was very cathartic/true to the female experience, imho.
4. The MCU feels more complete now that Carol is in it.
#captainmarvel had space battles, car chases, an amazing 90s soundtrack and an ADORABLE ! A surprisingly fun script, laughed so much!!! Great to finally see this kick-butt heroine in action pic.twitter.com/Res8K8wMA7— Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) February 20, 2019
I FUCKING LOVED #CAPTAINMARVEL— Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) February 20, 2019
Its very different than most of the MCU films and so very 90s. It's funny and fun and super empowering. It made me feel proud to be a woman.
Also, as a 90s teen, the soundtrack....oh, the soundtrack
‘Captain Marvel’ is what would happen if a hyper competitive game of Guess Who had a baby with the #MCU and was raised on equal parts 90’s nostalgia and piping hot feminist takes down. #CaptainMarvel @Marvel I loved it. pic.twitter.com/SpvaiKGkvs— Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) February 20, 2019
Captain Marvel is everything that I hoped it would be. It feels completely unlike any other Marvel film. A unique and fresh take on an origin story that feels new. Brie Larson is fantastic as Carol Danvers. This is one of my favorite Marvel movies of all time. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/0ou7HU93MY— Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) February 20, 2019
And not wacky weird like the GOTG movies. Think more “Rey snapping into endless mirrors” from The Last Jedi type scenes. Also, finally, the MCU and a Nirvana song come together (as Kurt Cobain wanted)— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 20, 2019
I’m really hoping Skrulls will be the Infinity Stones of the MCU going forward. Ben Mendelsohn is awesome and so is the whole shapeshifting concept. #CaptainMarvel— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 20, 2019
There was a part in #CaptainMarvel where I looked at @AnnaJKlassen and said, “Thanos just shit his pants.”— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) February 20, 2019
There’s an earnestness to #CaptainMarvel that feels different than other MCU films. I got chills watching Carol Danvers get back up over & over & over again.— Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) February 20, 2019
Lots of fun Easter eggs in #CaptainMarvel that link it to the history and other films in the MCU. Watch closely.— Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) February 20, 2019
I saw #CaptainMarvel last night and I’m still stoked on how well it passes the Bechdel Test. No love interests anywhere! Strong women everywhere! Even as kids! Hooray!— Marah Eakin (@marahe) February 20, 2019
#CaptainMarvel react: Like '90s action movies? You're gonna have a great time. @brielarson is perfect, the whole thing feels like it was pulled out of @kellysue's brain & it's exactly the blast of power & hope the MCU needs post-#InfinityWar. More from me & @fdwellington soon! pic.twitter.com/b4y7Ez2YrN— Alex Biese (@ABieseAPP) February 20, 2019
Early #CaptainMarvel thoughts:— Felecia Wellington (@fdwellington) February 20, 2019
1. This is fantastic take on character by @kellysue. Brie Larson is great!
2. Cat!
3. Samuel L. Jackson seems like he's having a blast.
4. Marvel really wants you to know this movie is like TOTALLY set in the 90s.
5. Lols in space
Full review soon!
#CaptainMarvel is a hit. As a lot of us have been trying to tell a small crowd of folks, please do not hesitate if you are thinking of seeing the film. It’s going to leave you very happy & hoping for more much like Guardians.— ︽✵︽ Thanos ︽✵︽ (@FightOnTwist) February 20, 2019
#CaptainMarvel doesn't break the MCU mold, but it's a different and weirder spin on the origin story narrative, and that's a good thing. Part buddy comedy, part cosmic adventure, part "oh, yes, Ben Mendelsohn IS good in everything" reminder, it's also full of actual surprises.— Kate Erbland (@katerbland) February 20, 2019