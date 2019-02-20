The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Early Captain Marvel Reviews Are In — And They're Glowing

Early Captain Marvel Reviews Are In — And They're Glowing
February 20, 2019 - 10:10 AM Movies
Lucky movie critics and audience members got to attend the first screenings of Marvel's highly anticipated Captain Marvel on Tuesday night – and judging from their reactions, it's one of MCU's best and most ambitious films to date.

Critics are praising Brie Larson's performance as Carol Danvers, the '90s nostalgia, the surprise cameos from Marvel heroes, the post-credits scene, and Ben Mendelsohn's turn as the villainous Talos. While full reviews are embargoed until closer to the film's March 8th release, early critical reaction suggests those fake user reviews that are littering the internet are way off the mark. Check out what critics are saying:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

