The Full List of 2019 Oscar Winners

Pundits predicted that this could be the year a foreign language film could win an Oscar (and a Netflix one at that), but Roma couldn't crack the Academy. Instead, Green Book took the top prize. Check out the night's other winners at the 91st Academy Awards:



Best Picture:



Green Book (winner)

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice



Best Actor:



Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody (winner)

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book



Best Actress:



Olivia Colman, The Favourite (winner)

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Best Supporting Actor:



Mahershala Ali, Green Book (winner)

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice



Best Supporting Actress:



Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (winner)

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite



Best Director:



Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (winner)

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Adam McKay, Vice



Best Animated Feature:



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (winner)

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet



Best Animated Short:



“Bao” (winner)

“Animal Behaviour”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”



Best Adapted Screenplay:



BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee (winner)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters



Best Original Screenplay:



Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly (winner)

The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay



Best Cinematography:



Roma (winner)

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

A Star Is Born



Best Documentary Feature:



Free Solo (winner)

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG



Best Documentary Short Subject:



“Period. End of Sentence” (winner)

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”





Best Live Action Short Film:



“Skin” (winner)

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”



Best Foreign Language Film:



Roma (Mexico) (winner)

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Shoplifters (Japan)



Best Film Editing:



Bohemian Rhapsody (winner)

BlacKkKlansman

Green Book

The Favourite

Vice



Best Sound Editing:



Bohemian Rhapsody (winner)

Black Panther

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma



Best Sound Mixing:



Bohemian Rhapsody (winner)

Black Panther

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born



Best Production Design:



Black Panther (winner)

First Man

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma



Best Original Score:



Black Panther (winner)

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns



Best Original Song:



“Shallow,” A Star Is Born (winner)

“All The Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs



Best Makeup and Hair:



Vice (winner)

Border

Mary Queen of Scots



Best Costume Design:



Black Panther (winner)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots



Best Visual Effects:



First Man (winner)

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

