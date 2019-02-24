The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

The Full List of 2019 Oscar Winners

Photo credit : Patti Perret/Universal Studios
The Full List of 2019 Oscar Winners
February 24, 2019 - 23:11 PM Movies
Pundits predicted that this could be the year a foreign language film could win an Oscar (and a Netflix one at that), but Roma couldn't crack the Academy. Instead, Green Book took the top prize. Check out the night's other winners at the 91st Academy Awards:

Best Picture: 

Green Book (winner)
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Best Actor:

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody (winner)
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress:

Olivia Colman, The Favourite (winner)
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book (winner)
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Supporting Actress:

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (winner)
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Director:

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (winner)
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Adam McKay, Vice

Best Animated Feature:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (winner)
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best Animated Short:

“Bao” (winner)
“Animal Behaviour”
“Late Afternoon”
“One Small Step”
“Weekends”

Best Adapted Screenplay:

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee (winner)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

Best Original Screenplay:

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly (winner)
The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay

Best Cinematography:

Roma (winner)
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
A Star Is Born

Best Documentary Feature:

Free Solo (winner)
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject:

“Period. End of Sentence” (winner)
“Black Sheep”
“End Game”
“Lifeboat”
“A Night at the Garden”


Best Live Action Short Film:

“Skin” (winner)
“Detainment”
“Fauve”
“Marguerite”
“Mother”

Best Foreign Language Film:

Roma (Mexico) (winner)
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Film Editing:

Bohemian Rhapsody (winner)
BlacKkKlansman
Green Book
The Favourite
Vice

Best Sound Editing:

Bohemian Rhapsody (winner)
Black Panther
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Best Sound Mixing:

Bohemian Rhapsody (winner)
Black Panther
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

Best Production Design:

Black Panther (winner)
First Man
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Best Original Score:

Black Panther (winner)
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song:

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born (winner)
“All The Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Makeup and Hair:

Vice (winner)
Border
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Costume Design:

Black Panther (winner)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Visual Effects:

First Man (winner)
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
 

Tags:

More Movies

Early Captain Marvel Reviews Are In — And They're Glowing
Red Carpet Recap: Baftas 2019
The Hottest Movie and TV Promos That Debuted During the Super Bowl