The Full List of 2019 Oscar Winners
Pundits predicted that this could be the year a foreign language film could win an Oscar (and a Netflix one at that), but Roma couldn't crack the Academy. Instead, Green Book took the top prize. Check out the night's other winners at the 91st Academy Awards:
Best Picture:
Green Book (winner)
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor:
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody (winner)
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress:
Olivia Colman, The Favourite (winner)
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book (winner)
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Supporting Actress:
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (winner)
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Director:
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (winner)
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Animated Feature:
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (winner)
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Best Animated Short:
“Bao” (winner)
“Animal Behaviour”
“Late Afternoon”
“One Small Step”
“Weekends”
Best Adapted Screenplay:
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee (winner)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters
Best Original Screenplay:
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly (winner)
The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay
Best Cinematography:
Roma (winner)
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
A Star Is Born
Best Documentary Feature:
Free Solo (winner)
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short Subject:
“Period. End of Sentence” (winner)
“Black Sheep”
“End Game”
“Lifeboat”
“A Night at the Garden”
Best Live Action Short Film:
“Skin” (winner)
“Detainment”
“Fauve”
“Marguerite”
“Mother”
Best Foreign Language Film:
Roma (Mexico) (winner)
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Film Editing:
Bohemian Rhapsody (winner)
BlacKkKlansman
Green Book
The Favourite
Vice
Best Sound Editing:
Bohemian Rhapsody (winner)
Black Panther
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing:
Bohemian Rhapsody (winner)
Black Panther
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Production Design:
Black Panther (winner)
First Man
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Original Score:
Black Panther (winner)
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song:
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born (winner)
“All The Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Makeup and Hair:
Vice (winner)
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Costume Design:
Black Panther (winner)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Visual Effects:
First Man (winner)
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
