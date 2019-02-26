The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Beyonce and Jay Z Threw the Hottest Oscar Afterparty

Photo credit : Cover Images
February 26, 2019 - 13:01 PM Celebrity
Remember when the Vanity Fair afterparty was the hottest ticket on Oscar night? Those days may be over. 

Though the stars continued to attend Vanity Fair's bash in full force (despite a recent New York Time's article about how it's no longer as exclusive as it used to be), many celebs used it as a warmup spot before hitting up Beyonce and Jay Z's party – while others only attended the latter.

Now in its second year, Beyonce and Jay Z's Gold Party attracted the hottest names in Hollywood, including stars like Rihanna and Adele, who rarely make party appearances. Other guests reportedly included Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Leonardo DiCaprio, Olivia Colman, Jennifer Lopez, Natalie Portman, Adam Driver, Noah Centineo, Katy Perry, Ciara, Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, Jesse Williams, Drake, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Tyler Perry, Aziz Ansari, Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie Foxx, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Taraji P. Henson, Spike Lee, and billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The party took place at the Chateau Marmont and the guest list was approved by Beyoncé and Jay-Z personally, reports Us Weekly.

According to Page Six, the menu was created by Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm and featured everything from "caviar by the gallon to truffle quesadillas and late-night upscale chicken and waffles."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rihanna later took to social media to show off the animal print Alexandre Vauthier Couture mini dress she wore to the bash. 
 

