Beyonce and Jay Z Threw the Hottest Oscar Afterparty
Though the stars continued to attend Vanity Fair's bash in full force (despite a recent New York Time's article about how it's no longer as exclusive as it used to be), many celebs used it as a warmup spot before hitting up Beyonce and Jay Z's party – while others only attended the latter.
Now in its second year, Beyonce and Jay Z's Gold Party attracted the hottest names in Hollywood, including stars like Rihanna and Adele, who rarely make party appearances. Other guests reportedly included Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Leonardo DiCaprio, Olivia Colman, Jennifer Lopez, Natalie Portman, Adam Driver, Noah Centineo, Katy Perry, Ciara, Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, Jesse Williams, Drake, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Tyler Perry, Aziz Ansari, Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie Foxx, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Taraji P. Henson, Spike Lee, and billionaire Jeff Bezos.
The party took place at the Chateau Marmont and the guest list was approved by Beyoncé and Jay-Z personally, reports Us Weekly.
According to Page Six, the menu was created by Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm and featured everything from "caviar by the gallon to truffle quesadillas and late-night upscale chicken and waffles."
.@rihanna, @katyperry, @Adele & @ciara attend Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Oscar after party. #GoldParty pic.twitter.com/yDlDmt9QRV— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 25, 2019
Natalie Portman, @ChrisEvans, @LeoDiCaprio & Adam Driver attend Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Oscar after party. #GoldParty pic.twitter.com/oCBCmgsy9e— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 25, 2019
Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, @iJesseWilliams, @JLo & @AROD attend Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Oscar after party. #GoldParty pic.twitter.com/kRgaGIuBSj— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 25, 2019
.@Drake, @Usher, @Pharrell & @tylerperry attend Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Oscar after party. #GoldParty pic.twitter.com/AJWqTq0E5H— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 25, 2019
.@azizansari, @HaileeSteinfeld & @noahcent attend Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Oscar after party. #GoldParty pic.twitter.com/bdKOpeM3lD— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 25, 2019
.@johnlegend, @chrissyteigen, @iamjamiefoxx & @jessicaszohr attend Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Oscar after party. #GoldParty pic.twitter.com/1NLy6079LA— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 25, 2019
.@JeffBezos attend Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Oscar after party. #GoldParty pic.twitter.com/y3CrAFpl6H— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 26, 2019
Paul Rudd & @ChrisEvans attend Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Oscar after party. #GoldParty pic.twitter.com/NKvswhIKzz— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 26, 2019
.@itsgabrielleu & @jessicaalba at Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Oscar after party. #GoldParty pic.twitter.com/KkiZRjuun5— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 25, 2019
Rihanna leaving a after party in slippers.... a whole mood. pic.twitter.com/gevY7yg45n— t (@oceangomezs) February 25, 2019
Rihanna later took to social media to show off the animal print Alexandre Vauthier Couture mini dress she wore to the bash.
