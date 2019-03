Has Your Favourite TV Show Been Renewed?

The CW

FOX

NBC

ABC

CBS

Cancelled:

AMAZON PRIME

NETFLIX

It's that time of year again, when networks start announcing which shows will be granted another season, and which ones won't be returning. While there are still plenty of shows that haven't been officially renewed or cancelled yet, below are the series whose fates have already been decided. Will your fave show return? (Keep checking back for updates as more annoucements are made.)Arrow (renewed for a final, shortened season Black LightningBurden of TruthCharmedDC's Legends of TomorrowDynastyThe FlashLegaciesThe OutpostPenn & TellerRiverdaleSupergirlSupernaturalWhose Line Is It Anyway?Crazy Ex-GirlfriendiZombieJane the VirginBob's BurgersFamily GuyThe Masked SingerThe SimpsonsSo You Think You Can DanceLucifer (moving to Netflix)GothamAmerican Ninja WarriorBrooklyn Nine-NineChicago MedChicago FireChicago PDEllen's Game of GamesThe Good PlaceNew AmsterdamWill & GraceSuperstoreMarlonMidnight, TexasLast Call With Carson DalyReverieTimelessTrial & ErrorA Million Little ThingsAmerica’s Funniest Home VideosBachelor in ParadiseThe Good DoctorMarvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.Modern Family (renewed for a final season)Shark TankDesignated Survivor (moving to Netflix)Take TwoCriminal Minds (renewed for a final season)FBIGod Friended MeMagnum P.I.MomStar Trek: DiscoveryThe NeighborhoodYoung SheldonThe Big Bang TheoryCode BlackElementarySalvationAbsentiaBoschCatastropheThe ExpanseFleabagGoliathHomecomingThe Man in the High Castle (renewed for a final season)The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselSneaky PeteThe TickTom Clancy's Jack RyanTransparent (renewed for a final season)The Dangerous Book for Boys3%13 Reasons WhyAlexa & KatieAltered CarbonAnne With an EAtypicalBig MouthBlack MirrorBoJack HorsemanChilling Adventures of SabrinaThe CrownDarkDear White PeopleDisenchantmentEasy (renewed for a final season)EliteThe End of The F***ing WorldF Is for FamilyFuller House (renewed for a final season)GLOWGrace and FrankieThe Haunting of Hill HouseInsatiableThe Kominsky MethodLost in SpaceMindhunterNarcos: MexicoThe OAOn My BlockOrange Is the New Black (renewed for a final season)OzarkThe RanchSex EducationShe's Gotta Have ItYOUAll About the WashingtonsAmerican VandalDaredevilIron FistFriends From CollegeJessica Jones (final season yet to air)Seven SecondsThe PunisherThe Good CopTravelers