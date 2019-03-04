90210, Riverdale Star Luke Perry Dead at 52
After suffering what TMZ reports was a "massive stroke" last Wednesday, Perry was rushed from his home in Sherman Oaks to a Burbank hospital, where he did not recover. A source told People, "He never regained consciousness. Things were so dire that they put him under heavy sedation. He was gone, basically, by the time he got to the hospital."
His publicist confirmed the news of his death on Monday to Buzzfeed, saying that the actor was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.
The Ohio-born actor began acting in the 80s but rose to fame with breakthrough roles as Dylan on Beverly Hills, 90201 and Pike in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie. He most recently played Archie's father on Riverdale, and had filmed a role in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Charles Manson movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Riverdale stopped production Monday to allow cast and crew members time to grieve for their co-star.
Celebrities and journalists were quick to take to Twitter to express their condolences. Here are some of their remembrances:
The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone.— Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019
My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. #LukePerry— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace.— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was grounded and sweet. He told the best stories and set a great example of how an actor can handle success and fame with grace and humility. R.I.P., Luke.— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) March 4, 2019
Condolences to the family of Luke Perry.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 4, 2019
As a young girl from Hamilton Ontario coming onto the biggest show in the world mid stream, Luke welcomed me from day one. My heart breaks. #lukeperry #90210 pic.twitter.com/8QA4SEipqB— kathleen robertson (@kathleenrobert7) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale— Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019
I am devastated to hear this. Spent some time with him in Canada and he was the loveliest most engaging man. Goddamnit. https://t.co/wOqrinZ1GI— Merrin Dungey (@RealMerrinD) March 4, 2019
When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family.— Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was humble and kind every time we crossed paths. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing.— scott foley (@scottkfoley) March 4, 2019
— Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) March 4, 2019
He was my first real lesson in kindness and peer to peer generosity. He went out of his way to make sure that I was included. He didn't have to; he chose to and that will stay with me forever. Thank you, bud. Your kindness lives on. #RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/nCzk98pL2S
L.P.— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019
you
made every
situation better,
my man.
your
elegance
your wit
your charm
and
your giant heart,
inspired and
enchanted so many
of us,
on countless
occasions,
with brilliant aplomb.
R.I.P good sir.
i am
truly honored
to have known you
all of these years.
Dearest Luke,— Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019
I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.
My first day on 90210 Luke brought me under his wings & made me feel welcome. His first words to me were “so how are the bitches treating you ?” It made me laugh & I felt like I had an ally in my corner. You set a tone and made sure I could thrive. It was my first real gig and..— emma caulfield ford (@emmacaulfield) March 4, 2019
2/2 and your kindness was rarely matched. God bless you Luke. You’re with the rest of the angels. #RIPLukePerry you will be missed.— emma caulfield ford (@emmacaulfield) March 4, 2019
One last thing about Luke, in a time where the #metoo movement has cast a deserved light on the bad men who have mistreated women in Hollywood and elsewhere, let it be remembered that Luke was a real man- kind, supportive, open hearted vulnerable, strong, and fair. #RIPLukePerry— emma caulfield ford (@emmacaulfield) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was a truly lovely next-door neighbor to my grandfather and aunt. Like, he came over to replace light bulbs all the time. Sending so much love to his family. This is the worst.— evafay (@evafay) March 4, 2019
I abruptly woke at 4:30am thinking about you Luke & I couldn’t go back to sleep, then 5 hours later I hear you are gone. The tears won’t stop & they never ever will. You were that guy, that forever friend, we always had each others back & I will always remember you this way... pic.twitter.com/7DtSvYdIGe— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) March 4, 2019
Heartbreaking. Absolutely heartbreaking. RIP #LukePerry https://t.co/hVnP3yGUJy— Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 4, 2019
I'm so sad about Luke Perry he was such a kind person. Enthusiastic and encouraging to everyone around him. <3 #RIP— Felicia Day (@feliciaday) March 4, 2019
LUKE PERRY WAS A GENTLEMAN AND A PROFESSIONAL, MAY HE REST IN PEACE— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) March 4, 2019
The last time I saw Luke Perry he asked me if I wanted to smooch his brand-new puppy Daisy. I did and I did and I'll always remember him that way.— Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) March 4, 2019
So shocking so young! RIP sweet Luke. My love goes out to your family and friends. “Luke Perry passes away just days after the Beverly Hills 90210 star was rushed to the hospital” pic.twitter.com/lkTlKbh8Fj— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 4, 2019
RIP Luke Perry. In high school we all wanted to be as cool as you.— Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) March 4, 2019
I’m heartbroken to hear Luke Perry passed away. Sending love to his family and friends. R.I.P.— alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) March 4, 2019
Good Lord! RIP Luke Perry. 52? Are you kidding me? So sad. So very very sad. Love to all of his friends and family. #tragic #LukePerry— Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was a character actor in the body of a heartthrob.— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 4, 2019
Much respect. #RIPLukePerry https://t.co/rqNxPgUoAN
I hate this so much. Worked with him twice. “John from Cincinnati” and then we wore ghillie suits together on the Arbor Day episode of “Raising Hope.” He was funny, particular, loved his old pickup, stayed the full 8 seconds on a bull, and was my friend. RIP https://t.co/031EsKvuQA— Garret Dillahunt (@garretdillahunt) March 4, 2019
So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about...everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/2GaFkV2mI7— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 4, 2019
From a journalist’s perspective, Perry was always polite and accessible - even at the height of his “90210” fame. That is not always the case on a hit show, and it certainly wasn’t the case with everyone on that show. https://t.co/VTR33n5fhF— Robert Bianco (@BiancoRobert) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was one of the nicest, most genuine, loveliest people I have met working in this town. He was kind and vibrant and full of stories that he loved to share. He was a beautiful being and this is a sad, sad day.— Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 4, 2019
Woke up this morning a ball of tears. Luke Perry was the kindest, warmest, most loving human being. He always went out of his way to make me feel safe, heard and seen in his presence. I love you so much Luke. Thank you for being a ray of light for me and so many pic.twitter.com/xv2lsUCSpS— ASHA (@ashabrom) March 4, 2019
As baby writers on the original Beverly Hills 90210, @GretchenJBerg and I had the unimaginable good fortune to pen the ep. where #LukePerry returned to the show. Kind. Gracious. Talented. Always present. Always real. I miss you, Luke. Thanks for teaching us so much.— Aaron Harberts (@AaronHarberts) March 4, 2019
Sat next to Luke Perry on a flight recently and we chatted for hours about life, fatherhood and working in this industry. He was as down to earth as he was talented and will be missed greatly. Rest in peace my brother.— Ashley Parker Angel (@ParkerAngel) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry - Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2019