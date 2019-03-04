The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
90210, Riverdale Star Luke Perry Dead at 52

Photo credit : The CW
90210, Riverdale Star Luke Perry Dead at 52
March 4, 2019 - 13:01 PM Celebrity
Luke Perry, best known for his roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, has passed away at 52.

After suffering what TMZ reports was a "massive stroke" last Wednesday, Perry was rushed from his home in Sherman Oaks to a Burbank hospital, where he did not recover. A source told People, "He never regained consciousness. Things were so dire that they put him under heavy sedation. He was gone, basically, by the time he got to the hospital."

His publicist confirmed the news of his death on Monday to Buzzfeed, saying that the actor was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

The Ohio-born actor began acting in the 80s but rose to fame with breakthrough roles as Dylan on Beverly Hills, 90201 and Pike in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie. He most recently played Archie's father on Riverdale, and had filmed a role in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Charles Manson movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. 

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Riverdale stopped production Monday to allow cast and crew members time to grieve for their co-star.

Celebrities and journalists were quick to take to Twitter to express their condolences. Here are some of their remembrances:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

