Captain Marvel — What The Critics Are Saying

The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Photo credit : Marvel
March 4, 2019 - 10:10 AM Movies
The review embargo on Captain Marvel has finally lifted – and judging from critics' mostly positive reactions, it's a strong foundation for the MCU's latest franchise.

The movie is currently at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews are praising Brie Larson's performance, the depiction of female friendships, the '90s nostalgia, the surprise cameos from Marvel heroes, the post-credits scene, and Ben Mendelsohn's turn as the villainous Talos. Though there are some grumblings about unambitious storytelling and underwritten characters, most of the critical responses suggest those fake user reviews that were littering the internet were off the mark. Check out what critics are saying:

"Captain Marvel doesn’t do anything revolutionary; it’s been crafted as another clockwork piece in the Marvel puzzle (the 21st MCU film). It’s a prequel that casts its gaze way forward. Yet in its sturdy and standard-issue way, it invests Carol Danvers with a heroic majesty and heft that moves her, as a presence, right to the forefront of the series." -Owen Gleiberman, Variety

"With a luminous and powerful Brie Larson starring as a woman with a knockout punch that would have daunted Muhammad Ali, the news is not that this pre-sold property about a superhero coming into her own will sell a ton of tickets, it’s that it is actually good." -Kenneth Turan, LA Times

"Larson's quite capable of selling that oscillation of maturity without losing the humor of her character; she may be confident, but she's still crafty and calculatingly playful. And what really sells this film is that playfulness." -April Wolfe, The Wrap

"Captain Marvel is Not Bad, is the unthrilling point I’ve been circling here. But Not Bad is better than where we’re coming from." -Darren Franich, Entertainment Weekly

"This isn’t the greatest Marvel movie ever made, but it’s definitely one of the funniest — and one of the sweetest. For a film virtually devoid of romance, there’s a lot of love on display, whether it’s a shared bond between two best friends, the beauty in seeing a family reunited or when Nick Fury turns into a puddle of cuddly goo whenever he’s in the presence of an alien cat named Goose." -Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

"Captain Marvel manages to feel fresh amid the litany of MCU movies not only by featuring a solo female protagonist, but by offering a new spin on the typical origin story." -Molly Freeman, Screenrant

"We have arrived at a cultural moment when audiences enter a million-dollar superhero blockbuster with a set of tacit expectations, a series of boxes to be checked, and Captain Marvel dutifully checks them. And if that sounds less than ambitious, consider the very real and substantial sense of satisfaction that a well-checked box engenders. It's not surprising, no. But it's not nothing." -Glen Wheldon, NPR

"The 21st entry in Marvel’s galactic film empire, and the first focused on a female superhero (played by Brie Larson), is a perfectly fun time at the movies that deftly lays out the stakes of its new character for many future appearances. But more often than not, it feels a little routine." -David Sims, The Atlantic

"If Captain Marvel can't quite match Marvel Studios at its very best, if it feels a bit like a franchise in need of an identity, it's still a rock-solid introduction to a new character — who, judging by her immense power, may just turn out to be the Thanos-killer that the Avengers need in Endgame. Just as the Marvel makers wanted, I left the theater pleased to have met Carol at long last, and eager to see her again." -Angie Han, Mashable

"Not that Larson doesn’t bring confidence and chutzpah to her underwritten role. (Spot-on casting has always been one of Marvel’s strong points.) But her personality gets lost under suits of plasticky armor and in superpowers that directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (better known for indie dramas like Half Nelson and Mississippi Grind) struggle to define in visual terms." -Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, AV Club

"Larson has the natural body language of a superhero: that mixture of innocence and insouciance, that continuous clear-eyed idealism and indignation combined with unreflective battle-readiness, all the things that give MCU films their addictive quality. I wanted a clearer, more central story for Captain Marvel’s emergence on to the stage, and in subsequent films – if she isn’t simply to get lost in the ensemble mix – there should more of Larson’s own wit and style and, indeed, plausible mastery of martial arts. In any case, Captain Marvel is an entertaining new part of the saga." -Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian

"There are some twists and turns and a scene-stealing orange cat that would be difficult to discuss here without spoiling everything. All-in-all it’s fine, but nothing to get too excited about. And it could have and should have been so much better: The cast was there, the cool directing talents, the budget and the “brand” goodwill. Halfway through most Marvel movies I don’t often find myself dreaming up some other Brie Larson, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Gemma Chan movie (oh right Gemma Chan is in this as a glorified extra), but it happened in Captain Marvel." -Lindsay Bahr, Associated Press

"Captain Marvel marks the 21st addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is an origin story unlike any other. It’s chock full of ‘90s nostalgia, not just in memorabilia you’ll spot, but also in its storytelling and soundtrack. And the film just screams “girl power,” not the least of which is because it features the best female friendship the MCU has ever seen." -Yolanda Machado, io9

"Public confidence in the brand and goodwill toward this new franchise, in particular, will probably grant the film a pass from most fans, but the storytelling is perfunctory at best: The characters are not dramatically introduced with any sense of interest or intrigue, the writing, dialogue and direction are pedestrian, and the visuals are sometimes, albeit not always, muddy." -Todd McCarthy, The Hollywood Reporter

"With Captain Marvel, Marvel proves yet again that it can do a superhero origin story better than anyone – even when wrapped in a VH1 'I Love the '90s' package." -Brian Truitt, USA TODAY

