Has Your Favourite TV Show Been Renewed?
It's that time of year again, when networks start announcing which shows will be granted another season, and which ones won't be returning. While there are still plenty of shows that haven't been officially renewed or cancelled yet, below are the series whose fates have already been decided. Will your fave show return? (Keep checking back for updates as more annoucements are made.)
The CW
Renewed:
Arrow (renewed for a final, shortened season)
Black Lightning
Burden of Truth
Charmed
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Dynasty
The Flash
Legacies
The Outpost
Penn & Teller
Riverdale
Supergirl
Supernatural (renewed for a final season)
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Cancelled:
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
iZombie
Jane the Virgin
FOX
Renewed:
Bob's Burgers
Family Guy
Hell's Kitchen
The Masked Singer
The Simpsons
So You Think You Can Dance
Lucifer (moving to Netflix)
Cancelled:
Gotham
Love Connection
NBC
Renewed:
American Ninja Warrior
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Chicago Med
Chicago Fire
Chicago PD
Ellen's Game of Games
The Blacklist
The Good Place
New Amsterdam
Will & Grace
Superstore
Cancelled:
Marlon
Midnight, Texas
Last Call With Carson Daly
Reverie
Timeless
Trial & Error
ABC
Renewed:
A Million Little Things
America’s Funniest Home Videos
Bachelor in Paradise
Designated Survivor (moving to Netflix)
The Good Doctor
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Modern Family (renewed for a final season)
Shark Tank
The Conners
Cancelled:
Take Two
CBS
Renewed:
Criminal Minds (renewed for a final season)
FBI
God Friended Me
Magnum P.I.
Mom
Star Trek: Discovery
The Neighborhood
Young Sheldon
Cancelled:
The Big Bang Theory
Code Black
Elementary
Salvation
AMAZON PRIME
Renewed:
Absentia
Bosch
Catastrophe
The Expanse
Fleabag
Goliath
Homecoming
The Man in the High Castle (renewed for a final season)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sneaky Pete
The Tick
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Transparent (renewed for a final season)
Cancelled:
The Dangerous Book for Boys
NETFLIX
Renewed:
3%
13 Reasons Why
Alexa & Katie
Altered Carbon
Anne With an E
Atypical
Big Mouth
Black Mirror
BoJack Horseman
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Crown
Dark
Dear White People
Disenchantment
Easy (renewed for a final season)
Elite
The End of The F***ing World
F Is for Family
Fuller House (renewed for a final season)
GLOW
Grace and Frankie
The Haunting of Hill House
Insatiable
The Kominsky Method
Lost in Space
Mindhunter
Narcos: Mexico
The OA
On My Block
Orange Is the New Black (renewed for a final season)
Ozark
The Ranch
Sex Education
She's Gotta Have It
YOU
Cancelled:
All About the Washingtons
American Vandal
Daredevil
Iron Fist
Friends From College
Jessica Jones (final season yet to air)
One Day at a Time
Seven Seconds
The Punisher
The Good Cop
Travelers
