The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones' Final Season

Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones' Final Season
March 5, 2019 - 11:11 AM TV
The end is about to begin. HBO just released the first trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones, which debuts in April.

The teaser checks in with our favourite characters and features Cersei planning her revenge, Ayra waxing poetic about death, Sansa catching her first glimpse of the dragons, Jon and Daenerys sharing loaded looks, and an uneasy coalition of allies banding together to combat the white walkers at Winterfell in a fight the producers are promising will be "the longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film." 

Find out what happens to the Seven Kingdoms in the final six, supersized episodes, which begin airing
Sunday, April 14, at 9pm ET. 

 

