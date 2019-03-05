Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones' Final Season
The end is about to begin. HBO just released the first trailer for the final season of Game of Thrones, which debuts in April.
The teaser checks in with our favourite characters and features Cersei planning her revenge, Ayra waxing poetic about death, Sansa catching her first glimpse of the dragons, Jon and Daenerys sharing loaded looks, and an uneasy coalition of allies banding together to combat the white walkers at Winterfell in a fight the producers are promising will be "the longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film."
Find out what happens to the Seven Kingdoms in the final six, supersized episodes, which begin airing
Sunday, April 14, at 9pm ET.
