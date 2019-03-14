Cast, Critics React to Netflix's Cancellation of One Day at a Time
On Thursday afternoon, Netflix announced that the show was cancelled after three seasons. The sitcom was an update of the classic Norman Lear-created show from the 70s, with the new iteration focusing on a Latina family.
Netflix was surprisingly verbose about the cancellation, posting a series of tweets about their decision and blaming viewership numbers (which they do not release).
We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season. The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season.— Netflix US (@netflix) March 14, 2019
And to anyone who felt seen or represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important. The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories.— Netflix US (@netflix) March 14, 2019
TV critics and entertainment reporters were quick to take to Twitter to call out Netflix for both the cancellation and how they justified it. One Day at a Time was not a Netflix original (the streaming platform had to pay a licencing fee to Sony Pictures Television), which likely factored into their decision. Netflix is increasingly focused on content they own, with reports suggesting they will spend $15 billion on original content this year.
Check out the reaction from critics following the news:
The fact that the #OneDayataTime cancelation had to come with talking points is incredibly telling.— Kelly Lawler (@klawls) March 14, 2019
I wish @Netflix would say what's basically true: "We love appearing progressive by supporting marginalized groups with programming but we don't own ODAAT and it's going into a fourth season and it will be cheaper to make a new show instead and hope you forget about this one."— Myles McNutt (@Memles) March 14, 2019
I feel like you don't get to play woke brand in literally the SAME Twitter thread you announced you couldn't "justify another season" because of low viewership??— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 14, 2019
One way you could "continue finding ways to tell these stories" is to continue telling them. pic.twitter.com/E7aVrgZhD7
Look, a business is a business, and if Netflix couldn't make (enough) money on ODAAT, of course they can cancel it. But when you have a seemingly endless supply of programming $, you don't get to tweet something like this about a show you could have kept around as a loss leader. https://t.co/0w7mtM2Ajd— Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) March 14, 2019
netflix is disrupting the traditional tv model by making it even harder to understand why beloved shows get canceled— anchor baby saraiya (@soniasaraiya) March 14, 2019
so yes: cloying tweets, bland platitudes, hand-waving at diversity, that's going to make fans, critics, audiences very annoyed. you are the biggest or second biggest media company IN THE WORLD, please just be honest about the numbers.— anchor baby saraiya (@soniasaraiya) March 14, 2019
we must continue finding ways to tell these stories*— Melanie McFarland (@McTelevision) March 14, 2019
*preferably by way of one of the current superstar producers & stars at which we've thrown oodles of cash. But it's really up to them! https://t.co/d3qkRlCEFy
[Insert massive Ozark side-eye]— Mo Ryan (@moryan) March 14, 2019
OK, since I went there, naw, we didn't need S2 of Lost in Space, S2-S3 of 13RW, S2 of Insatiable (or S1!)... I could go on. They also canceled another truly fine show -- American Vandal. SIGH. No, Netflix, you don't just get to skate on this. https://t.co/Z0BH7CK14y
Like this is such an unforced error! You find millions of dollars all the time! You are NETFLIX. The way to continue telling stories like this would be to continue telling this story. Come on now. https://t.co/P8ztVhspsT— Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) March 14, 2019
Netflix's social strategy is "it's me, your friend, Netflix," so let me fix this tweet -— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 14, 2019
"look, we had to pay Sony for this show, which meant it was more expensive. We'll probably try to make another show like this, but we'll own it next time so it can be cheaper" https://t.co/WGjXmPxhFv
I am Very Mad about this, not least because Netflix is beating the "diversity is important!" drum while making the Latinx cast and crew of this beautiful show literally beg for their jobs. I hope it lives on elsewhere. https://t.co/0bb2KGV4Tw— Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) March 14, 2019
It's fine to cancel shows because they're not making enough money for you at the present moment, just like everybody else does. But you are just like everybody else when you do, and sending these boo-boo-kitty missives is condescending insult to injury.— Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) March 14, 2019
As some of your more skeptical critic friends have been saying for a while, the idea that Netflix is massively different because ratings don't matter -- an idea they have pretty successfully sold! -- is mostly hooey.— Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) March 14, 2019
“Not enough people watched” is a.) something I believe and b.) really infuriating when we don’t know if “not enough people” is 3 million or just 3. https://t.co/PeWoFWXfw7— Todd VanDerWerff (@tvoti) March 14, 2019
Netflix don't own One Day at a Time. It's a Sony production. That's probably why they're so sad they had to cancel it. But don't worry, their adorable Twitter account feels sad too.— Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) March 14, 2019
This is a distinct downside to Netflix and streaming model. There is no intrinsic need for shows to have long runs. Shows can do two seasons or so and that’s enough. It’s the library and volume of choice that matters most. https://t.co/VPuwSKcRCZ— Bill Carter (@wjcarter) March 14, 2019
Also, just to be a crank about this again, this is why "Give us the numbers for ODAAT" doesn't do much. Suppose Netflix says, "Ah, you see, it only had 55,000 Granfaloons." Unless you have the *same* numbers for *most or all* of their shows, there's nothing to compare it to.— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 14, 2019
Wanna know why I get pissed off when Netflix cherry-picks ratings for three highly rated shows and keeps us in the dark on EVERYTHING else? Because I can't dispute or argue with Netflix's sincerity here. I can just doubt the f*** out of it. https://t.co/nI0CGggFsr— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) March 14, 2019
Late to this, but: Wild to make creators literally publicly beg for renewal when it was clear you were always going to cancel their show. A show which, as far as I can tell, is incredibly cheap to make compared to, say, the $200mil you spent on a single season of The Crown.— alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) March 14, 2019
"I never watched the show but blah blah blah representation is important" is as bad an argument as "We canceled the show but blah blah blah representation is important." Viewers: Vote with your eyeballs, not just your tweets. Companies: Walk it, don't talk it.— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 14, 2019
Hey @netflix, sending out this notification on the day you cancel #OneDayAtATime is really not a good look. pic.twitter.com/MW6OVxTUCD— Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) March 14, 2019
The cast and creators expressed their gratitude for getting a chance to work on the show:
I’m so grateful to have played Penelope Alvarez. I don’t even know how to begin to express my gratitude to everyone. Truly, I am so honored that we got to tell our stories .Yes it was a Latinx family but it was a universal story about family and love. An American Familia— Justina Machado (@JustinaMachado) March 14, 2019
You got to LA, You did the work, You worked hard for a long time, You finally got a show, It was a critical darling and it STILL got canceled. A THREAD. Here we are. I can’t believe it but it happened. The show I love just got canceled. This happens. This is part of the gig.— Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) March 14, 2019
I will probably have more thoughts later, but working on One Day at a Time changed the course of my life. I will always be proud of what we accomplished. #onedayatatime https://t.co/X2xLC7JPh4— Dan Hernandez (@CubanMissileDH) March 14, 2019
My heart is breaking, but I still can’t help but thank Netflix for giving the Alvarez family a home for 3 years and for changing my life... and to the fans: familia para siempre. I got you. https://t.co/ECvLXaJoqP— Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) March 14, 2019
Thank you for the outpouring of love. #saveodaat— Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) March 14, 2019
To the beloved cast, crew, and fans of @OneDayAtATime: pic.twitter.com/qboxcQPMq1
And some famous fan expressed their support:
Hey @nbc...I hear you like comedies with built-in fan bases that do even better on YOUR network than at their previous homes...#saveODAAT https://t.co/5bIQYexpDz— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 14, 2019
I am heartbroken. The Latinx community NEEDS this show, and irregardless of that ITS A GREAT, FUNNY, & HEART FELT SHOW WITH FANTASTIC PERFORMACES! SOMEONE SAVE IT! And yeah, I meant the irregardless #SaveODAAT https://t.co/HWoNSBv4dD— Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) March 14, 2019