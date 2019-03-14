The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Cast, Critics React to Netflix's Cancellation of One Day at a Time

Photo credit : Netflix/Sony Pictures Television
Cast, Critics React to Netflix's Cancellation of One Day at a Time
March 14, 2019 - 15:03 PM TV
One Day at a Time isn't getting another day to shine.

On Thursday afternoon, Netflix announced that the show was cancelled after three seasons. The sitcom was an update of the classic Norman Lear-created show from the 70s, with the new iteration focusing on a Latina family. 

Netflix was surprisingly verbose about the cancellation, posting a series of tweets about their decision and blaming viewership numbers (which they do not release).
 
 

TV critics and entertainment reporters were quick to take to Twitter to call out Netflix for both the cancellation and how they justified it. One Day at a Time was not a Netflix original (the streaming platform had to pay a licencing fee to Sony Pictures Television), which likely factored into their decision. Netflix is increasingly focused on content they own, with reports suggesting they will spend $15 billion on original content this year. 

Check out the reaction from critics following the news:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The cast and creators expressed their gratitude for getting a chance to work on the show:
 
 
 
 
 
 


And some famous fan expressed their support:
 
 

 

More TV

Arrow to End Next Season with 10-Episode Run
Watch the Trailer for Game of Thrones' Final Season
Has Your Favourite TV Show Been Renewed?