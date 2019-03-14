Thor Bonds with Captain Marvel in the New Avengers: Endgame Trailer
Even the God of Thunder can't help but be smitten by Captain Marvel.
In the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer, which dropped Thursday morning, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers joins our heroes in their quest to defeat Thanos and bring back their fallen comrades, and she gets Thor's nod of approval.
In the previous movie, Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos destroyed half of the universe's population and we saw many of our heroes turn to dust, including Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Peter Parker, Scarlet Witch, Drax, Groot, and Peter Quill.
The new trailer also seems to contain a big SPOILER: one scene shows Tony Stark walking next to Captain America, Nebula, Ant-Man, Hawkeye/Ronin, War Machine, and Black Widow, suggesting that Stark and Nebula do indeed survive after shown to be lost in space in earlier trailers. There's also a shot of Hawkeye training a young woman in archery, leading many to speculate that the movie will introduce the character of Kate Bishop, who in the comics is a founding member of Young Avengers.
Avengers: Endgame hits theatres on April 26. Until then, enjoy the trailer and the newly released poster (which they fixed after fans complained that Danai Gurira's name did not appear at the top along with the rest of the cast):
In the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer, which dropped Thursday morning, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers joins our heroes in their quest to defeat Thanos and bring back their fallen comrades, and she gets Thor's nod of approval.
In the previous movie, Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos destroyed half of the universe's population and we saw many of our heroes turn to dust, including Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Peter Parker, Scarlet Witch, Drax, Groot, and Peter Quill.
The new trailer also seems to contain a big SPOILER: one scene shows Tony Stark walking next to Captain America, Nebula, Ant-Man, Hawkeye/Ronin, War Machine, and Black Widow, suggesting that Stark and Nebula do indeed survive after shown to be lost in space in earlier trailers. There's also a shot of Hawkeye training a young woman in archery, leading many to speculate that the movie will introduce the character of Kate Bishop, who in the comics is a founding member of Young Avengers.
Avengers: Endgame hits theatres on April 26. Until then, enjoy the trailer and the newly released poster (which they fixed after fans complained that Danai Gurira's name did not appear at the top along with the rest of the cast):
She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019