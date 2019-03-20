Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt Revisit 1969 in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Trailer

If you ever wanted to see Brad Pitt fight Bruce Lee, today is your lucky day!



Pitt travels back in time to the heyday of Tinseltown alongside Leonardo Dicaprio, Margot Robbie and other stars in the new trailer for Quentin Tarantino's latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



In the film, DiCaprio plays a fading star of TV westerns, while Pitt plays his stuntman. It's set in 1969 Hollywood and also deals with the rise of Charles Manson’s cult and the death of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, played by Robbie.



It also features Mike Moh as Bruce Lee, who tangles with Pitt's character Cliff in the trailer, telling him "My hands are registered as lethal weapons. We get into a fight I accidentally kill you, I go to jail." Cliff responds, "Anybody accidentally kills anybody in a fight they go to jail. It's called manslaughter."



Other stars include Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch and the late Luke Perry, marking one of the 90210 stars' final roles.



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expected to make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May before being released in theatres on July 26. Watch the trailer below:



