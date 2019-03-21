The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Schitt's Creek to End with Season Six

Photo credit : CBC
Schitt's Creek to End with Season Six
March 21, 2019 - 12:12 PM TV
As Alexis would say: "Ew, David!"

Dan and Eugene Levy, the father/son creators and stars of CBC's Schitts Creek, announced on Thursday morning that the sitcom has been renewed for a sixth season – which will be its last. 

The series, which costars Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, and Noah Reid, airs on the Pop network in the US. Past seasons are also streaming on Netflix, which has helped its popularity explode south of the border. Famous fans include Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul, who both recently tweeted about their love of the quirky Canadian sitcom. 

The show also amassed critical acclaim on both sides of the border, with Vulture calling this week's installment "easily the best episode of the season."

In a joint statement posted on Twitter, the Levys said they chose to go out on a high and end the show on their own terms. "We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning." The 14-episode final season will begin filming in a few weeks and is set to air sometime next year.
 


The fifth season is currently airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBC. In honour of a sitcom that remains simply the best, please enjoy this compilation of Alexis saying "David!"

 

Tags:

More TV

Supernatural To End with Season 15
Cast, Critics React to Netflix's Cancellation of One Day at a Time
Arrow to End Next Season with 10-Episode Run