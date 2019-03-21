Schitt's Creek to End with Season Six
As Alexis would say: "Ew, David!"
Dan and Eugene Levy, the father/son creators and stars of CBC's Schitts Creek, announced on Thursday morning that the sitcom has been renewed for a sixth season – which will be its last.
The series, which costars Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, and Noah Reid, airs on the Pop network in the US. Past seasons are also streaming on Netflix, which has helped its popularity explode south of the border. Famous fans include Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul, who both recently tweeted about their love of the quirky Canadian sitcom.
The show also amassed critical acclaim on both sides of the border, with Vulture calling this week's installment "easily the best episode of the season."
In a joint statement posted on Twitter, the Levys said they chose to go out on a high and end the show on their own terms. "We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning." The 14-episode final season will begin filming in a few weeks and is set to air sometime next year.
The fifth season is currently airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBC. In honour of a sitcom that remains simply the best, please enjoy this compilation of Alexis saying "David!"
To Our Dear Fans... pic.twitter.com/FIXjD3gbzA— dan levy (@danjlevy) March 21, 2019
