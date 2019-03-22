Supernatural To End with Season 15
The Winchester brothers are giving up the ghost(s). Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce the end of one of the longest-running shows on TV.
In an emotional video, the actors confirmed that the next season will be the CW series' last. "We just told the crew that though we’re very, very excited about moving into our fifteenth season, it will be our last," said Ackles. "We love you guys and this family is not going anywhere even though the show will come to an end," added Collins.
Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry. pic.twitter.com/QDXDsAyIfK— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 22, 2019
"Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We'd like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve," executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a statement.
The news comes on the heels of the CW announcing that Arrow will end after a 10-episode run next season. The announcements marks a major sea change for the network, with Jane the Virgin, iZombie and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend also ending this season.
Supernatural was the last remaining holdover from the now-defunct WB network. Its final season will consist of 20 episodes.
