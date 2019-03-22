The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Supernatural To End with Season 15

Photo credit : The CW
Supernatural To End with Season 15
March 22, 2019 - 16:04 PM TV

The Winchester brothers are giving up the ghost(s). Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce the end of one of the longest-running shows on TV.

In an emotional video, the actors confirmed that the next season will be the CW series' last. "We just told the crew that though we’re very, very excited about moving into our fifteenth season, it will be our last," said Ackles. "We love you guys and this family is not going anywhere even though the show will come to an end," added Collins.
 

"Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime. The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible.  We'd like to give special thanks to Jensen, Jared and Misha for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve," executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb said in a statement. 

The news comes on the heels of the CW announcing that Arrow will end after a 10-episode run next season. The announcements marks a major sea change for the network, with Jane the Virgin, iZombie and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend also ending this season. 

Supernatural was the last remaining holdover from the now-defunct WB network. Its final season will consist of 20 episodes. 

Fans and critics were quick to react to the news on Twitter:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags:

More TV

Schitt's Creek to End with Season Six
Cast, Critics React to Netflix's Cancellation of One Day at a Time
Arrow to End Next Season with 10-Episode Run