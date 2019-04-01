Ariana Grande Sings “I Like Women and Men” in New Single

The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
April 1, 2019 - 18:06 PM Music
After teasing us last week and then delaying the release, Ariana Grande has finally dropped her collaboration with BFF Victoria Monét – and it was worth the wait!

In the low-tech video for "Monopoly,” Grande and Monét swap verses while dancing on a rooftop. But it’s Grande’s lyric “I like women and men” that has everyone buzzing.

Despite fans immediately speculating that this was Grande coming out as bisexual, as source close to the singer told People, "She is of course a well-known LGBT ally and this is her supporting her friends."

Watch the video and check out what people are saying about it on social media below:


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

