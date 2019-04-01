Ariana Grande Sings “I Like Women and Men” in New Single
In the low-tech video for "Monopoly,” Grande and Monét swap verses while dancing on a rooftop. But it’s Grande’s lyric “I like women and men” that has everyone buzzing.
Despite fans immediately speculating that this was Grande coming out as bisexual, as source close to the singer told People, "She is of course a well-known LGBT ally and this is her supporting her friends."
Watch the video and check out what people are saying about it on social media below:
THE VIDEO IS LITERALLY A STAN TWITTER MEME AND WE STAN SO HARD #MONOPOLY pic.twitter.com/r9nVOkxlqq— timothèe (@gaysweetener) April 1, 2019
“I like women and men” Twitter: #Monopoly pic.twitter.com/aGnqL7z0If— (@antawnnn) April 1, 2019
when i listen “i like women and man” #monopoly pic.twitter.com/wWZarlDtVN— luixi (@luizlubs) April 1, 2019
Ariana really said that she’s still filthy rich even though the Sound of Music songwriters get 90% of the royalties from 7 rings. The flex #MONOPOLY pic.twitter.com/wGCXwZgAVW— George (@gdubs_16) April 1, 2019
visual representation of what my tl’s looked like ever since ariana announced #monopoly sks pic.twitter.com/n7TF5BfvTY— kiara♡ (@hauntedrem) March 28, 2019
@ArianaGrande after everyone tell she's bisexual on #Monopoly pic.twitter.com/ZJPKGoD8uy— Kev' (@NTLTCKev) March 31, 2019
if ariana is bisexual and this is her way of coming out. then i’m so proud of her. if it isn’t then thank you for the bisexual anthem ma’am !— paige (@betturoffs) March 31, 2019