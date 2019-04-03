The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Watch Joaquin Phoenix Become The Joker

Photo credit : DC
Watch Joaquin Phoenix Become The Joker
April 3, 2019 - 11:11 AM Movies

Why so serious? DC just dropped the highly anticipated trailer for Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie, and it looks like it’s going to be a dark, Scorsese-inspired origin story about Batman’s greatest foe.

Set in the '80s and directed by Todd Phillips, who is best known for The Hangover movies, the trailer follows Arthur Fleck’s transformation from a mild-mannered stand-up comedian into a terrifying, unhinged villain after being repeatedly assaulted by strangers.

There are glimpses of Arthur’s mother (Frances Conroy) who he appears to have a twisted relationship with, a nurse/love interest (Zazie Beetz) and Robert De Niro as a talk show host. Brian Tyree Henry, Bill Camp, and Marc Maron also costar.

"I used to think my life was a tragedy," the Joker says. "But now I realize it's a comedy."

Joker marks the first installment in a new series of standalone movies that do not connect to DC’s Extended Universe, which includes films like Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad and Aquaman. It's due in theatres Oct 4, 2019. Watch the trailer below.

 

