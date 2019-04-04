The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Party Whistler-Style at the World Ski and Snowboard Festival

Photo credit : WSSF/Jason Brinkman
April 4, 2019 - 18:06 PM Whistler

One of our fave fests of the year, the World Ski and Snowboard Festival, is back and Dose.ca is proud to once again be a title sponsor. WSSF, which launches Wednesday, will take over Whistler with five jam-packed days showcasing the best in sport, music, art and mountain culture.

Returning for its 24th year, WSSF is set to show off all the elements that make Whistler awesome, taking it to the next level with free concerts, ski and snowboard competitions featuring Olympians and X Games champions, plus art, photo, film and speaker events that'll tell the story of life in the mountains, and the people who live there.

Highlights of this year’s fest include the annual Twisted Tea Slush Cup, and a daily series of free outdoor concerts featuring Michael Franti, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Skratch Bastid and more. WSSF will also host some of the biggest names in freestyle skiing and snowboarding in the Big Air events featuring athletes like Mark McMorris, one of the most decorated athletes in competitive snowboarding history, and Jamie Anderson, the “Queen of Big Air” and the only woman ever to win two Olympic gold medals in snowboarding.

The World Ski & Snowboard Festival runs from April 10-14. For tickets, visit http://www.wssf.com/tickets/.

