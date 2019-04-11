Game of Thrones Refresher: Where We Left Off



It may be spring, but for Game of Thrones fans -- winter is here! The eighth and final season of HBO's megahit finally kicks off on Sunday, April 14 with the first of six supersized episodes.



The season seven finale aired way back in August 2017, so you're forgiven if you can't remember what happened more than a year ago. Let's take a look back at our favourite characters and where they ended up the last time we saw them:



Jon Snow

Knowing the Night King's army is on its way to lay ruin to the Seven Kingdoms, Jon left Winterfell to convince Daenerys Targaryen to let him mine Dragonstone for dragonglass -- the only weapon that can defeat the undead. He ended up leading a dangerous expedition beyond the Wall to capture proof of White Walkers, and he almost died before his Uncle Benjen narrowly saved his life. Jon then traveled to King's Landing to help convince Cersei Lannister of the Night King's threat. He also agreed to bend the knee for Dany and pledged the North's loyalties to the House of Targaryen. The season ended with Jon and Dany sleeping together, not realizing their shared family history. Jon is a bastard no more!



Daenerys Targaryen

Daenerys began last season determined to conquer Westeros but shifted priorities when she realized the threat the White Walkers posed to the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. The Mother of Dragons joined forces with Jon Snow (in more ways than one *WINK*) to try to convince Cersei that the White Walkers were coming and all houses must work together to fight the impending invasion. During a battle in the Far North, Jon, Dany and their crew managed to capture a White Walker to show Cersei, but in the process she lost one of her dragons, Viserion, to the Night King. Unbeknownst to Dany, Viserion is now an undead dragon. We last saw Dany on a boat with Jon Snow, headed to Winterfell.



Arya Stark

Continuing her murderous streak, Arya disguised herself as Walder Frey and poisoned all the men in his house. Hearing that Jon Snow was the new King of the North, she traveled to Winterfell, where she reunited with Sansa and Bran. There, she trained with Brienne and conspired with Sansa to kill Littlefinger, slicing his throat with his own Valyrian steel dagger.



Sansa Stark

Sansa was left in charge of Winterfell, where she reunited with siblings Arya and Bran. Littlefinger tried to convince Sansa that Arya was plotting to kill her, but the sisters secretly teamed up to take him out.



Bran Stark

Reunited with his sisters, Bran used his powers as the Three-Eyed Raven to uncover Littlefinger's betrayals and discover that Jon Snow is not really Ned Stark's bastard. He's actually Aegon Targaryen, the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark.



Cersei Lannister

Now comfortable on the throne (and slightly off her rocker), Queen Cersei told Jamie that she's pregnant with his child. Confronted with Jon and Dany's proof of the Night King's army, she promised Tyrion that she would send Lannister forces north to battle the undead -- but instead she sent Euron Greyjoy to Essos to collect an army of legendary sword-wielding mercenaries to help her gain control of the Seven Kingdoms. She nearly ordered The Mountain to kill brother/baby daddy Jamie went he left her to go fight the Night King's army, but Jamie called her bluff.



Tyrion Lannister

After working as an advisor to Daenerys Targaryen for most of the season, Tyrion successfully convinced the house leaders to meet in King's Landing for a parley about the Night King's threat. He also looked super bummed when Dany let Jon into her chambers for some lovin'.



Jamie Lannister

Last season, Jamie poisoned Olenna Tyrell. He was also prepared to lead King's Landing bannermen in the fight against the undead, but then Cersei told him she lied about sending her men to the battle. Angry and disappointed, Jamie left to journey to the North on his own. Fingers crossed he’ll reunite with Brienne on the way!



Brienne of Tarth

Brienne helped reunite Sansa, Bran and Arya, fulfilling her promise to their mother, Catelyn Stark. Sansa sent Brienne to represent Winterfell's interests at the parley in King's Landing. She and The Hound bonded over their pride of Arya's impressive fighting prowess. We last saw Brienne on her way back to Winterfell with Podrick.



Samwell Tarly

While apprenticing to become the Maester of Castle Black, he helped cure Jorah Mormont of greyscale. He then stole some books and headed to Winterfell, where he learned the truth about Jon's ancestry (Dany is his aunt!) and realized that as a Targaryen, Jon has a legit claim to the throne.



Jorah Mormont

Cured of the deadly greyscale disease by Sam, Jorah returned to Dragonstone to reunite with Dany as her trusted advisor. He also joined Jon's crew beyond the Wall on their mission to capture a White Walker.



Theon Grayjoy

He abandoned his sister Yara to their uncle Euron Greyjoy in the Narrow Sea but was last seen gathering his men to lead a rescue mission in an attempt to save her.



The Night King

The leader of the White Walkers used his newly undead dragon, Viserion, to burn down the Wall so he could begin his advance on the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.



Game of Thrones' season eight premiere airs on HBO Sunday, April 14 at 9pm ET.