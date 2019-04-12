Watch the Teaser Trailer for Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
April 12, 2019 - 13:01 PM Movies
The force is with us once again. During a star-studded event in Chicago on Friday, director J.J. Abrams unveiled the first look at Star Wars Episode IX, which will close out the Skywalker family saga. Abrams also revealed the ninth chapter of the main Star Wars saga will be subtitled The Rise of Skywalker.

The cast includes original actors Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher (via unused footage shot before her death), as well as Billy Dee Williams reprising his role as Lando Calrissian. Episode IX also sees the return of Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) Oscar Isaac (Poe), John Boyega (Finn), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca). New castmembers include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant Matt Smith, Dominic Monaghan and Keri Russell.

At the Star Wars Celebration event, Abrams confirmed there is a significant time jump between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theatres Dec 20, 2019.

Watch the teaser below, which features a hug between Rey and Leia, a glimpse of the Death Star wreckage, and what sounds like the evil laugh of Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious:

 

