The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
Beyoncé Drops Surprise Album Alongside Netflix Doc

April 17, 2019 - 8:08 AM Music

It’s a big day for the Beyhive! As her fans settled in to watch her new Homecoming documentary on Netflix, which charts the creation of her iconic 2018 Coachella performance, Beyoncé surprised the world by dropping an unexpected accompanying album called Homecoming: The Live Album.

The 40-track live album combines songs from her two Coachella concert sets, including hits like "Crazy In Love," "Formation," "Drunk in Love," and "Lose My Breath" (featuring Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams), and features bonus tracks "Before I Let Go" and "I Been On." There’s also a sweet clip of daughter Blue Ivy singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Meanwhile, Netflix's Homecoming doc follows the singer as she plans, organizes, rehearses and executes her legendary Coachella performance (which spanned over two weekends). The concert came nearly a year after she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir. "My body was not connected. My mind was not there," she says in the documentary about the concert's grueling rehearsals. "My mind wanted to be with my children."

She also talks about becoming the first African American woman to headline Coachella and her decision to pay homage to the culture of historically black colleges and universities. "When I decided to do Coachella, instead of me pulling out my flower crown, it was more important that I brought our culture to Coachella," she says in the doc.

The full album can be heard on Tidal. Listen to a preview below and watch the documentary now on Netflix.

