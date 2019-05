Has Your Favourite TV Show Been Renewed?

The CW

FOX

NBC

ABC

CBS

AMAZON PRIME

NETFLIX

It's that time of year again, when networks start announcing which shows will be granted another season, and which ones won't be returning. While there are still plenty of shows that haven't been officially renewed or cancelled yet, below are the series whose fates have already been decided. Will your fave show return? (Keep checking back for updates as more annoucements are made.)All AmericanArrow (renewed for a final, shortened season The 100Black LightningBurden of TruthCharmedDC's Legends of TomorrowDynastyThe FlashIn the DarkLegaciesThe OutpostPenn & TellerRiverdaleRoswell New MexicoSupergirlSupernatural (renewed for a final season Whose Line Is It Anyway?Bob's BurgersEmpireFamily GuyHell's KitchenThe Masked SingerThe SimpsonsSo You Think You Can DanceLucifer (moving to Netflix)The GiftedGothamLove ConnectionRelAmerican Ninja WarriorThe BlacklistBrooklyn Nine-NineChicago MedChicago FireChicago PDEllen's Game of GamesGood GirlsThe Good PlaceLaw & Order: SVUManifestNew AmsterdamWill & GraceSuperstoreMarlonMidnight, TexasLast Call With Carson DalyReverieTimelessTrial & ErrorAmerica’s Funniest Home VideosBachelor in ParadiseDesignated Survivor (moving to Netflix)The Good DoctorMarvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.A Million Little ThingsModern Family (renewed for a final season)Shark TankThe ConnersThe Alec Baldwin ShowThe Gong ShowThe ProposalTake TwoCriminal Minds (renewed for a final season)FBIGod Friended MeThe Good FightMagnum P.I.MomNCISNCIS: Los AngelesNCIS: New OrleansThe NeighborhoodStar Trek: DiscoveryThe Twilight ZoneYoung SheldonThe Big Bang TheoryCode BlackElementarySalvationAbsentiaBoschCatastropheThe ExpanseFleabagGoliathHomecomingThe Man in the High Castle (renewed for a final season)The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselSneaky PeteThe TickTom Clancy's Jack RyanTransparent (renewed for a final season)The Dangerous Book for Boys3%13 Reasons WhyAfter LifeAlexa & KatieAltered CarbonAnne With an EAtypicalBig MouthBlack MirrorBoJack HorsemanChilling Adventures of SabrinaThe CrownDarkDear White PeopleDisenchantmentEasy (renewed for a final season)EliteThe End of The F***ing WorldF Is for FamilyFuller House (renewed for a final season)GLOWGrace and FrankieThe Haunting of Hill HouseInsatiableThe Kominsky MethodLost in SpaceMindhunterNarcos: MexicoThe OAOn My BlockOrange Is the New Black (renewed for a final season)OzarkThe RanchSex EducationShe's Gotta Have ItThe Umbrella AcademyYOUAll About the WashingtonsAmerican VandalCurious Creations of Christine McConnellDaredevilIron FistFriends From CollegeJessica Jones (final season yet to air)One Day at a TimeSeven SecondsThe PunisherThe Good CopTravelers