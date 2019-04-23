The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Dose

Avengers: Endgame Early Reactions Praise Emotional, Powerful Finale

Photo credit : Marvel
Avengers: Endgame Early Reactions Praise Emotional, Powerful Finale
April 23, 2019 - 12:12 PM Movies

The stars came out in force on Monday night for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles, where guests watched the highly anticipated film in a custom-built 2,000-seat theater with a 70-foot screen. 

Though full reviews are embargoed until closer to the film’s April 26th opening, lucky audience members and journalists who attended the premiere took to Twitter to share their early reactions. Judging by their posts, we can look forward to an emotional conclusion to the Avengers saga, which launched 11 years ago with Iron Man.

Avengers: Endgame, which is directed by the Russo Bros. and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Danai Gurira and Karen Gillan, is on track to open with a record $850M-$900M global bow at the box office.

Check out some of the early reactions to the film:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

