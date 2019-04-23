Avengers: Endgame Early Reactions Praise Emotional, Powerful Finale
The stars came out in force on Monday night for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles, where guests watched the highly anticipated film in a custom-built 2,000-seat theater with a 70-foot screen.
Though full reviews are embargoed until closer to the film’s April 26th opening, lucky audience members and journalists who attended the premiere took to Twitter to share their early reactions. Judging by their posts, we can look forward to an emotional conclusion to the Avengers saga, which launched 11 years ago with Iron Man.
Avengers: Endgame, which is directed by the Russo Bros. and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Danai Gurira and Karen Gillan, is on track to open with a record $850M-$900M global bow at the box office.
Check out some of the early reactions to the film:
I just can’t remember a cinematic experience like the one I just had with #AvengersEndgame. Simply blown away. I feel like that movie was made for every Marvel fan, everywhere.— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019
While watching #AvengersEndgame, I laughed so loud, I clapped with so much force, and I cried so hard. The movie exceeds every expectation and is the perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.— Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019
#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic - a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019
Man #AvengersEndgame kicked my ass. It was an epic conclusion to 11 years of films. It had laughs, incredible action and absolute emotional rollercoaster. It was the series finale for these cast of characters that I had been hoping for. Congrats to all for pulling off the feat.— Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 23, 2019
90% of the #AvengersEndgame footage that’s been officially released is from first the 15 minutes: Other than the actual surprises, the biggest surprise to me was how funny it is— Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 23, 2019
Wow. #AvengersEndgame is staggering. It’s surprising in ways I never saw coming and satisfying in ways I didn’t realize I needed. It’s kind of the ultimate gift to fans of the MCU. It’s very long and has a few hiccups, but is everything you’re hoping for and more. pic.twitter.com/RO97kw9fs5— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 23, 2019
#AvengersEndgame is filled with so much comic book awesomeness that you may not be ready! Great blend of action, emotion and humor while keeping the stakes high throughout. Truly an achievement in blockbuster filmmaking.— Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) April 23, 2019
This can't be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/5LvFw9UEBQ— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 23, 2019
I was not prepared for the range of emotions that #Endgame put me through, from utter despair to pure elation. I laughed, I cried, I wished Tony Stark was my dad.— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 23, 2019
Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good.— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019
So I just saw #AvengersEndgame, and you guys aren’t ready for shiiiiit. All the theorizing didn’t prepare you for this. I cried a lot, I flung my hands in the air and screamed out loud. It’s incredible. #EndgamePremiereLA #Avengers #Endgame— Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) April 23, 2019
The scope of Avengers: Endgame is impossible to put into words. What Fiege & MCU achieved over last 10-years has lead to this gloriously masterful moment in cinema & it’s truly mind-blowing how beautifully paced this storytelling is. Perfectly balanced. As all things should be.— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) April 23, 2019
Wow, what a ride. #AvengersEndgame truly feels like the end of an era. And it was done perfectly. I cried so hard, several times, and I cannot wait to see it again. #Endgame #AvengersEndgamepremiere #avengers— Mama's Geeky - Tessa Smith (@MamasGeeky) April 23, 2019
#AvengersEndgame is the film of the year. If you thought you’d seen comics brought fully to the big screen already, prepare to reset your expectations AGAIN.#MCU #Avengers #Endgame #EndgamePremiereLA #EndgamePremiere— Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) April 23, 2019
#AvengerEndgame is an immensely satisfying payoff, not just to Infinity War but to all the films that came before. This is why the MCU. (And I say this as someone who was not especially enamored of Infinity War, FWIW.)— Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 23, 2019
#AvengersEndgame is A LOT. Too much at times. But wow the payoff is huge. Left me proud to have invested over a decade in a franchise that delivers an inspiring exploration of what it means to be family & a hero. (Endgame also now has one of my favorite shots in the entire MCU.)— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 23, 2019
So, #AvengersEndgame hits the required beats, with plenty of fan service (most of it earned) and plenty of wit. It doesn't make a ton of sense (and the action is a comedown) but it's unquestionably fun.— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 23, 2019
#AvengersEndGame - the culmination comes with a literal signing off, where all the puzzle pieces assemble to craft a finale both epic and satisfying, especially to those that have invested in this narrative for a decade. Fans will be thrilled, others may be confused but amused.— Jason Gorber (@filmfest_ca) April 23, 2019
#AvengersEndgame is at it's best in early scenes. A lotta good quips. A few effective sentimental notes. Ends up feeling like the Return of the Jedi of this franchise.— Radheyan Simonpillai (@JustSayRad) April 23, 2019
All I’m going to say about @Avengers #EndGame is that I am an emotional wreck and can’t stop crying— Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) April 23, 2019
100% this. The film has far more laughs than I was expecting and some truly agonizing moments.— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) April 23, 2019
More than anything, it has a lot of heart. Maybe more than any of its predecessors.
Also, it did not feel like three hours. https://t.co/R61EGxjBi4
There's a moment in #AvengersEndgame that had me laughing so hard I actually started to wonder if it actually happened or I was hallucinating. I need to rewatch this movie a billion more times. Holy fuck.— Sydney Bucksbaum (@SydneyBucksbaum) April 23, 2019