Taylor Swift Enjoys Some “ME!” Time in New Video
The snake has become the butterfly! Last night at midnight, Taylor Swift dropped her new collab with Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie – and a new era is upon us.
In “ME!”, Swift (who cowrote it with Urie and Joel Little) encourages self-love and acceptance. She sings, "But one of these things is not like the others/Like a rainbow with all of the colors/Baby doll, when it comes to a lover/I promise that you'll never find another like me! Oh, oh, oooh."
“I think that with a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads, and I want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves,” Swift told GMA's Robin Roberts before the video's premiere.
The video has already been watched more than 27 million times, becoming the fastest music video in history to reach more than 10 million views. It depicts the end of her Reputation era, with a snake turning into a butterfly. Gone is Reputation's vengeful persona; "ME!" marks Swift's return to lighthearted pop.
Before its debut, Swift teased to fans "Oh and there’s a secret in the video I’ve been keeping for months — let’s see who can guess it," along with a screengrab from the video of Urie proposing to her. This has led to fan speculation that Swift is engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Others believe that she's referring to a painting of The Dixie Chicks that's visible in the background of one scene, which may allude to an upcoming collab.
The video also features a cameo by Swift's beloved cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey.
Watch "ME!" below:
