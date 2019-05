The 2019 Billboard Music Awards brought out the hottest stars in music and featured wall-to-wall performances, include a peppy opener from Taylor Swift, a scream-worth collab between BTS and Halsey, and a hologram-heavy Madonna number. The show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, also found time to hand out awards to artists like Drake, Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons and more. Check out the hottest looks from the BBMAs red carpet.