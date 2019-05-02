The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Had a Surprise Vegas Wedding – And Diplo Live-Streamed It

Photo credit : Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/Cover Images
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Had a Surprise Vegas Wedding – And Diplo Live-Streamed It
May 2, 2019 - 10:10 AM Celebrity

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas – unless you invite Diplo. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas went from the Billboard Music Awards to a Vegas chapel to get married, and Diplo streamed the ceremony on his Instagram Story.

The DJ captured the couple, who got engaged in October 2017, arriving at the chapel with the bride wearing a white silky pantsuit and veil, and the groom in a grey suit. The Game of Thrones star could be seen walking down the aisle as the crowd cheered, and the couple were then serenaded by country duo Dan + Shay, who performed an acoustic version of "Speechless."   

Celebrity guests reportedly included Khalid and Joe’s brothers. The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and the couple exchanged ring pops – a far cry from Nick Jonas’ recent multiple, lavish weddings to Priyanka Chopra.

E! News confirmed that the ceremony was legit, with the couple obtaining a marriage license on May 1.
 
 
 


 

