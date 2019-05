Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Had a Surprise Vegas Wedding – And Diplo Live-Streamed It

can we please discuss how joe Jonas got married to Sophie turner in Vegas at an Elvis-themed wedding 2 hours after their billboard performance, had Dan & Shay perform Speechless, had Khalid in attendance AND we found out all this through DIPLO live-streaming this? pic.twitter.com/FrslR7ZmBG — sara (@AnnaSaraa) May 2, 2019

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas – unless you invite Diplo. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas went from the Billboard Music Awards to a Vegas chapel to get married, and Diplo streamed the ceremony on his Instagram Story.The DJ captured the couple, who got engaged in October 2017 , arriving at the chapel with the bride wearing a white silky pantsuit and veil, and the groom in a grey suit. The Game of Thrones star could be seen walking down the aisle as the crowd cheered, and the couple were then serenaded by country duo Dan + Shay, who performed an acoustic version of "Speechless."Celebrity guests reportedly included Khalid and Joe’s brothers. The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and the couple exchanged ring pops – a far cry from Nick Jonas’ recent multiple, lavish weddings to Priyanka Chopra.E! News confirmed that the ceremony was legit, with the couple obtaining a marriage license on May 1.