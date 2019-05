On Monday night, A-list singers, actors and models descended on the steps of New York City's MET for the biggest style event of the year. The theme of the 71st annual event was "Camp: Notes on Fashion", based on Susan Sontag's seminal 1964 essay. Camp tends to be defined as exaggerated, intensified and theatrical style. Think both over-the-top *and* cheeky. Check out which stars hit the mark -- and which ones lost the thread.