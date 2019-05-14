Arrow Bids a Tearful Goodbye to Felicity Smoak
After seven years of saving the city, our favourite “bitch with wifi” bade farewell to Star City on Arrow’s season finale last night.
The episode quickly dispatched Emiko, this season’s disappointing big bad, within in the first 40 minutes, paving the way for the show to devote plenty of time for a proper send off for Felicity Smoak and OTA (Original Team Arrow).
After Emiko used her last breath to warn Oliver that his wife and unborn child will never be safe, Star City’s favourite couple broke the news to the team that they were stepping back from the vigilante life. They bid goodbye to Dinah, Roy, and Rene, and followed Diggle to an Argus-approved cabin that he’d found them to hide out in. We were then treated to a beautiful montage of the couple’s new, peaceful life, including the birth of their daughter, Mia.
But this being Arrow, bliss can never last long. The Monitor (with whom Oliver had made a secret deal to spare Barry and Kara’s life in the last crossover) arrived at the cabin to cash in on the favour. He revealed that Oliver would die in the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths (aka – the next crossover event), but before that happens, he could help the Monitor prevent numerous other Crisis deaths, including Felicity and Mia’s. A self-sacrificing hero to the end, Oliver bade a tearful goodbye to his family and followed the Monitor to his fate.
But perhaps Oliver doesn’t end up dying in the Crisis after all? In the last scene, set 20 years in the future, Felicity bids Mia and William goodbye and meets up with the Monitor on a dark road. “Where I’m taking you, there is no return,” he warns her. “I have waited a very long time to see him. I’m ready,” she responds before they enter a portal. Since the Monitor deals with multi-universes – not the afterlife – we can only assume that Oliver didn’t die but has instead been living on another Earth, plane or timeline. There is precedent: in the original Crisis comic, the event wiped out many Earths and characters who no longer fit in the merged universe (including Earth 2's Lois Lane, Kal-El and Earth Prime's Superboy), were sent to a paradise-like pocket dimension.
Felicity’s departure was expected, as actress Emily Bett Rickards recently announced that she would not be returning as a series regular for the show’s final 10 episodes next season. But Oliver off with the Monitor means season 8 may look completely different than the show we're used to. Where do you think Arrow is heading in its final stretch? Let us know in the comments below.
Meanwhile, check out how the cast and crew bid farewell to Felicity Smoak and season 7 on social media:
