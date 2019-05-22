The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Natalie Portman Disputes Moby’s “Disturbing” Account of Their Relationship

Photo credit : Sheri Determan/WENN.com
Natalie Portman Disputes Moby’s “Disturbing” Account of Their Relationship
May 22, 2019 - 8:08 AM Celebrity

Moby says his used to date Natalie Portman -- but the actress is not having it.

In Moby’s recently released memoir, Then It Fell Apart, the singer claims he met Portman backstage at a concert in 1999 and they dated until she called to tell him she'd met someone else. He writes that he was confused by their initial meeting ("I was a bald binge drinker who lived in an apartment that smelled like mildew and old bricks, and Natalie Portman was a beautiful movie star. But here she was in my dressing room, flirting with me"), and they later found themselves "kissing under the centuries-old oak trees [at Harvard University]. At midnight she brought me to her dorm room and we lay down next to each other on her small bed. After she fell asleep I carefully extracted myself from her arms and took a taxi back to my hotel.” 

However, Portman has a different take on the relationship, claiming he lied about her age and their involvement. She told Harpers Bazaar UK: "I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school. He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact-checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check."

She added, "I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. When we met after the show, he said, 'let's be friends'. He was on tour and I was working, shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realised that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate."

Following the publication of her Harpers Bazaar interview, Moby took to Instagram to back up his claims, writing “I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated. This confused me, as we did, in fact, date…I completely respect Natalie’s possible regret in dating me(to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too), but it doesn’t alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated. This confused me, as we did, in fact, date. And after briefly dating in 1999 we remained friends for years. I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our(albeit brief)involvement. The story as laid out in my book Then It Fell Apart is accurate, with lots of corroborating photo evidence, etc. Thanks, Moby Ps I completely respect Natalie’s possible regret in dating me(to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too), but it doesn’t alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history

A post shared by moby xⓋx (@moby) on


Twitter users were quick to jump to Portman's defense, criticizing Moby for posting the photo:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


Tags:

More Celebrity

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Had a Surprise Vegas Wedding – And Diplo Live-Streamed It
90210, Riverdale Star Luke Perry Dead at 52
Beyonce and Jay Z Threw the Hottest Oscar Afterparty