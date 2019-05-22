Natalie Portman Disputes Moby’s “Disturbing” Account of Their Relationship
Moby says his used to date Natalie Portman -- but the actress is not having it.
In Moby’s recently released memoir, Then It Fell Apart, the singer claims he met Portman backstage at a concert in 1999 and they dated until she called to tell him she'd met someone else. He writes that he was confused by their initial meeting ("I was a bald binge drinker who lived in an apartment that smelled like mildew and old bricks, and Natalie Portman was a beautiful movie star. But here she was in my dressing room, flirting with me"), and they later found themselves "kissing under the centuries-old oak trees [at Harvard University]. At midnight she brought me to her dorm room and we lay down next to each other on her small bed. After she fell asleep I carefully extracted myself from her arms and took a taxi back to my hotel.”
However, Portman has a different take on the relationship, claiming he lied about her age and their involvement. She told Harpers Bazaar UK: "I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school. He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact-checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check."
She added, "I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. When we met after the show, he said, 'let's be friends'. He was on tour and I was working, shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realised that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate."
Following the publication of her Harpers Bazaar interview, Moby took to Instagram to back up his claims, writing “I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated. This confused me, as we did, in fact, date…I completely respect Natalie’s possible regret in dating me(to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too), but it doesn’t alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history."
I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated. This confused me, as we did, in fact, date. And after briefly dating in 1999 we remained friends for years. I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our(albeit brief)involvement. The story as laid out in my book Then It Fell Apart is accurate, with lots of corroborating photo evidence, etc. Thanks, Moby Ps I completely respect Natalie’s possible regret in dating me(to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too), but it doesn’t alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history
Twitter users were quick to jump to Portman's defense, criticizing Moby for posting the photo:
MOBY: i dated Natalie Portman— Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) May 22, 2019
NATALIE PORTMAN: uh no we didnt, i thought you were creepy
MOBY: (spends hours carefully combing through old Polaroids, posts one to Instagram) BAM WHO'S CREEPY NOW BITCH pic.twitter.com/rvbFtjuGn3
1) imagine being a 30+ year old man trying to date a teenager in a college dorm room— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 22, 2019
2) imagine being SO PROUD of that that you wax poetically about it for millions of people to read
Natalie Portman also had to deal with Jonathan Safran-Froer leaving his wife for her despite them having no romantic relationship. How many bland men are convincing/deluded themselves that they have something going on with Portman??? https://t.co/PyDw185Bmv— Avery Edison (@aedison) May 22, 2019
Hey ladies, how many times have you faked having a boyfriend, or said you'd "met someone else" to stop a guy trying it on or harassing you?— Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) May 22, 2019
My money is on an 18-year-old Natalie Portman doing this to a 33-year-old Moby. https://t.co/Xm1oQJj8fu pic.twitter.com/hl0XOENBH0
here’s the thing about Natalie Portman & Moby. Even if she had “dated” him, she was 18, he was 34. I ”dated” 23 year olds when I was 14. I look back now & realize that was NOT dating & was older men being predatory. She isnt faking memory loss. She just finally realized the truth pic.twitter.com/czWmnjwAfY— How To Be Alone (by me Lane Moore) is out now (@hellolanemoore) May 22, 2019
“I was a bald binge drinker and Natalie Portman was a beautiful movie star. But here she was in my dressing room, flirting with me. I was 33 and she was 20 but this was her world.” It's gross how Moby thinks he can frame an 18 year old girl (NOT 20) as the one with all the power.— Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) May 22, 2019
FELLAS when a woman SAYS: i didn't date you— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) May 22, 2019
what she REALLY MEANS IS: i didn't date you
Moby was 34 in 1999. Natalie Portman was 18.— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) May 22, 2019
Imagine going on social media to convince everyone that you, the 34 year old, dated the 18 year old. And being really proud of it.
Given what Natalie Portman has said about crafting her public image in response to being sexualized as a child star, I'm not surprised she was trying to create boundaries with Moby here. https://t.co/vogIgt5ySz— Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) May 22, 2019
Keep in mind that a big part of Natalie’s denial was pointing out that she was 18 years old at the time. Basically Moby is doubling down and refusing to grapple with the likely reality that whatever happened here was non-consensual. So gross.— Summer Anne Burton (@summeranne) May 22, 2019