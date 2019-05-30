Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Spotted with an BDSM Bench
It looks like Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are still going strong! The couple raised eyebrows this week when they were photographed moving a BDSM bench into their shared home in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
In photos published by the Daily Mail, the British supermodel and Pretty Little Liars actress can be seen laughing as they carry the explicitly labelled box into their house. The couple were also spotted at Target earlier that day (though we’re guessing the big box store isn’t where they purchased the raunchy item).
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson seen getting into their home on May. 28 pic.twitter.com/3309LCaIa5— CARAUPDATES (@US_CARA) May 29, 2019
According to the box, the pair opted for Master Series Obedience Extreme Sex Bench, which is designed for a person to lay on all fours and features adjustable restraints and faux leather padding. It retails for $385 and is currently rated 3.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon. (Pro tip: use an incognito browser to look it up unless you want your Amazon recommendations to get real weird, real fast!)
Delevingne and Benson have been dating for nearly a year, with rumours of their romance first surfacing last May when they were spotted holding hands at a bowling alley. The pair met on the set of Elizabeth Moss’ film Her Smell, where they played lovers and riot grrl band members.