Cardi B, Katy Perry Drop New Songs

I see a lot of people complaining that I’m not dropping press with the music video .Should I just drop press in July?I think I am — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 30, 2019

Has the song of the summer arrived early? Both Cardi B and Katy Perry just dropped their latest singles – and we can’t stop listening to both!While she warned us we’ll have to wait until July for the music video, Cardi B dropped the single “Press” late last night, complete with cover art for the song that featured a black and white nude photo of the glam rapper surrounded by 1950s-looking reporters and paparazzi.Produced by KeY Wane and Slade Da Monsta, "Press" is her first solo single since last year's "Money."While Cardi’s new song is pulsing and defiant (with lyrics like "Cardi don't need more press/Kill 'em all, put them hoes to rest/Walk in, bulletproof vest/Murder scene, Cardi made a mess/Pop up, guess who bitch"), Perry’s new single takes the opposite route. Dropping the edgier sound she debuted with her Witness album two years ago, the singer returns to her pop roots on “Never Really Over,” complete with a sing-along chorus that samples Dagny's "Love You Like That."Which single is your top contender for song of the summer? Hear them both below and us know in the comments!