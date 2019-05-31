The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Cardi B, Katy Perry Drop New Songs

Cardi B, Katy Perry Drop New Songs
May 31, 2019 - 8:08 AM Music

Has the song of the summer arrived early? Both Cardi B and Katy Perry just dropped their latest singles – and we can’t stop listening to both!

While she warned us we’ll have to wait until July for the music video, Cardi B dropped the single “Press” late last night, complete with cover art for the song that featured a black and white nude photo of the glam rapper surrounded by 1950s-looking reporters and paparazzi.
 

Produced by KeY Wane and Slade Da Monsta, "Press" is her first solo single since last year's "Money."

While Cardi’s new song is pulsing and defiant (with lyrics like "Cardi don't need more press/Kill 'em all, put them hoes to rest/Walk in, bulletproof vest/Murder scene, Cardi made a mess/Pop up, guess who bitch"), Perry’s new single takes the opposite route. Dropping the edgier sound she debuted with her Witness album two years ago, the singer returns to her pop roots on “Never Really Over,” complete with a sing-along chorus that samples Dagny's "Love You Like That."

Which single is your top contender for song of the summer? Hear them both below and us know in the comments!
 

 

Tags:

More Music

2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet
Taylor Swift Enjoys Some “ME!” Time in New Video
Beyoncé Drops Surprise Album Alongside Netflix Doc