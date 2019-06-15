Has Your Favourite TV Show Been Renewed?
It's that time of year again, when networks start announcing which shows will be granted another season, and which ones won't be returning. While there are still plenty of shows that haven't been officially renewed or cancelled yet, below are the series whose fates have already been decided. Will your fave show return? (Keep checking back for updates as more annoucements are made.)
The CW
Renewed:
All American
Arrow (renewed for a final, shortened season)
The 100
Black Lightning
Burden of Truth
Charmed
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Dynasty
The Flash
In the Dark
Legacies
The Outpost
Penn & Teller
Riverdale
Roswell New Mexico
Supergirl
Supernatural (renewed for a final season)
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
FOX
Renewed:
Bob's Burgers
Empire (renewed for a final season)
Family Guy
Hell's Kitchen
The Masked Singer
The Orville
The Simpsons
So You Think You Can Dance
Lucifer (moving to Netflix)
Cancelled:
The Cool Kids
The Gifted
Gotham
Love Connection
The Passage
Proven Innocent
Rel
Star
NBC
Renewed:
American Ninja Warrior
The Blacklist
Blindspot (renewed for a final season)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Chicago Med
Chicago Fire
Chicago PD
Ellen's Game of Games
Good Girls
The Good Place (renewed for a final season)
Law & Order: SVU
Manifest
New Amsterdam
Will & Grace
Superstore
This Is Us (renewed for three seasons)
Cancelled:
Abby's
The Enemy Within
I Feel Bad
Marlon
Midnight, Texas
Last Call With Carson Daly
Reverie
Steve
Timeless
Trial & Error
The Village
ABC
Renewed:
America’s Funniest Home Videos
American Housewives
The Bachelor
Bachelor in Paradise
Black-ish
Bless This Mess
The Conners
Dancing with the Stars
Designated Survivor (moving to Netflix)
For the People
Fresh Off The Boat
The Goldbergs
The Good Doctor
Grey's Anatomy
How To Get Away with Murder
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
A Million Little Things
Modern Family (renewed for a final season)
The Rookie
Schooled
Single Parents
Shark Tank
Station 19
Cancelled:
The Alec Baldwin Show
The Fix
The Gong Show
The Kids Are Alright
The Proposal
Speechless
Splitting Up Together
Take Two
Whiskey Cavalier
CBS
Renewed:
48 Hours
60 Minutes
Bull
Criminal Minds (renewed for a final season)
FBI
God Friended Me
The Good Fight
Hawaii Five-0
MacGyver
Madame Secretary (renewed for a final, shortened season)
Magnum P.I.
Man with a Plan
Mom
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
The Neighborhood
Seal Team
SWAT
Star Trek: Discovery
The Twilight Zone
Young Sheldon
Cancelled:
The Big Bang Theory
Elementary
Fam
Happy Together
Life In Pieces
Murphy Brown
Ransom
The Red Line
Salvation
AMAZON PRIME
Renewed:
Absentia
Bosch
Catastrophe
The Expanse
Fleabag
Goliath
Homecoming
The Man in the High Castle (renewed for a final season)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sneaky Pete
The Tick
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Transparent (renewed for a final season)
Cancelled:
The Dangerous Book for Boys
The Tick
NETFLIX
Renewed:
3%
13 Reasons Why
After Life
Alexa & Katie
Altered Carbon
Anne With an E
Atypical
Big Mouth
Black Mirror
BoJack Horseman
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Crown
Dark
Dead To Me
Dear White People
Disenchantment
Easy (renewed for a final season)
Elite
The End of The F***ing World
F Is for Family
Fuller House (renewed for a final season)
GLOW
Grace and Frankie
The Haunting of Hill House
I Think You Should Leave
Insatiable
The Kominsky Method
Lost in Space
Lucifer (renewed for a final season)
Mindhunter
Narcos: Mexico
The OA
On My Block
Orange Is the New Black (renewed for a final season)
Ozark
Queer Eye
The Ranch (renewed for a final season)
Russian Doll
Sex Education
She's Gotta Have It
The Umbrella Academy
YOU
Cancelled:
All About the Washingtons
American Vandal
Chambers
Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
Daredevil
The Good Cop
Iron Fist
Friends From College
Jessica Jones (final season yet to air)
Luke Cage
One Day at a Time (moving to PopTV)
Santa Clarita Diet
Seven Seconds
The Punisher
Thee Ranch final season yet to air)
Travelers
