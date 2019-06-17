Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Make Up in Star-Packed Video
The “Bad Blood” is over between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. The pop stars make nice in Swift’s new, pro-LGBT music video.
The rainbow-coloured video for “You Need To Calm Down,” directed by Drew Kirsch, features anti-LGBT protesters being ignored as Swift sings “Sunshine on the street at the parade / But you would rather be in the dark ages / Makin’ that sign must’ve taken all night.”
The video includes appearances by Ryan Reynolds, the stars of Queer Eye, Adam Lambert, Ellen Degeneres, Laverne Cox, RuPaul, Modern Family’s Jesse Ferguson, model Dexter Mayfield, YouTuber Hannah Hart, singer Hayley Kiyoko, Ciara, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, Pose’s Billy Porter, and more.
But the most surprising cameo is Perry, wearing a hamburger costume and hugging a French fry-costumed Swift in a move that signals the previously feuding pop stars have buried the hatchet following a beef that reportedly started over backup dancers. In 2014, Swift implied that she wrote "Bad Blood" about a pop singer who constantly undermined her, leading many to believe she was referring to Perry -- who then tweeted "Watch out for Regina George in sheep's clothing."
Swift recently told BBC's Radio 1 Breakfast Show that they made up a while ago, but hadn't revealed it publicly: "We have been on really good terms for a while. But the first time we saw each other was at this party, and it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different. That we had grown up. That we had grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other. It just was really, really clear that we remembered how much we had in common. Both of us have been in a really good place for a while, but I don't know if either of us knew if we were gonna talk about it publicly."
After the video dropped, Perry shared photos of them from the set with the caption, “This meal is BEEF-free.”
“You Need To Calm Down” is the second single from Swift’s upcoming Lover album, another pop confection that sees her moving further from her edgier Reputation era.
Swift ends the video with a call to action, urging her fans to sign a petition for the Equality Act. Watch the video below: