BET Awards Red Carpet

The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
June 24, 2019 - 7:07 AM Music
Sunday night's 2019 BET Awards featured musical performances from Cardi B, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus and more, and handed out honorary awards to black icons including Tyler Perry and the late Nipsey Hussle. The ceremony also took a moment to shine a spotlight on the men known as the Central Park Five, who were wrongly convicted in a brutal 1989 rape case and were the recent subject of Ava Duvernay's Netflix miniseries When Will They See Us. Check out the hottest looks from the red carpet above!

