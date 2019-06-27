The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

One Day At A Time Has Been Saved

Photo credit : CBS/Sony
One Day At A Time Has Been Saved
June 27, 2019 - 17:05 PM TV
One Day at a Time will live to see another day!

Nearly four months after it was cancelled by Netflix, the beloved Norman Lear family sitcom was saved by cable channel Pop. The new deal will see Pop airing a 13-episode Season 4 in 2020, which will later air on CBS after it's initial run. 

Following its initial cancellation, CBS shopped the show around to other networks and platforms, with reports that Netflix was blocking their efforts to sell it to another streaming service thanks to a clause in their original deal. 

The remake of the classic comedy follows a Cuban-American family and stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, and Stephen Tobolowsky. Cable channel Pop, which saved the show, also airs Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek. 

The show's creators and stars took to social media to express their gratitude:
 
 
 
 







 

Tags:

More TV

Summer TV Preview
Has Your Favourite TV Show Been Renewed?
Arrow Bids Goodbye to Felicity Smoak -- Will Emily Bett Rickards Return?